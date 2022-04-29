Trump inches up support for Perdue’s underdog gov bid

In the last few days, Kemp has celebrated the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, rallied with law enforcement officers, approved an election measure sought by Trump loyalists and traveled to Perdue’s hometown to sign into law a sharp income tax cut.

And in recent weeks, he’s maneuvered to solidify his conservative support by inking an expansive pro-gun measure and orchestrating a vote to tap Sonny Perdue – David Perdue’s first cousin – as the chancellor of the higher education system.

Kemp has built his edge over Perdue despite the aggressive intervention from Trump. The former president staged a late March rally for Perdue, cut a TV ad promoting his endorsement and held a fundraiser at his Florida estate to help replenish his coffers.

Trump’s PAC also recently spent $500,000 boosting Perdue’s campaign, and Trump-aligned outside groups booked roughly $2 million in airtime. Perdue’s allies are seeking even more late help from Trump, whose PAC boasts more than $120 million.

The former president has blamed Kemp for his defeat since he refused to call a special legislative session and declined to take other steps to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Throughout his campaign, Perdue has promoted Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud and has more recently claimed that he also didn’t lose to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The election wasn’t stolen. Three separate tallies upheld Biden’s narrow victory, an audit of absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County found no cases of fraud, court challenges by Trump allies were squashed, and bipartisan officials — including Trump’s attorney general — confirmed the results.