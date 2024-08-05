A new $1M campaign aims to help Georgia House Republicans in swing districts

A coalition of groups aligned with Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns plans to spend roughly $1 million to mobilize voters of color, women and new voters to back Republicans in competitive state legislative districts in November.
The surge of spending reflects the increasingly close races for legislative seats in suburban Atlanta and middle Georgia where Republicans are fighting to hold their districts or topple Democratic incumbents.
Georgia’s Future, an outside group tied to Burns, said Monday it will spend roughly $750,000 on the campaign. The House Republican Caucus plans to dish out another $250,000 to identify and engage minority voters in competitive districts.
“Where Washington has failed, Georgia has succeeded,” Burns said. “And by meeting voters where they are, we can share our vision for a brighter future and empower them to participate in the democratic process.”
Republicans are girding for closer matchups in a range of competitive races after President Joe Biden quit the race. Vice President Kamala Harris has quickly consolidated Democratic support and former President Donald Trump’s stumbles could put more seats in play.
The GOP groups plan to highlight income tax cuts, teacher pay raises, criminal justice initiatives and a mental health overhaul to target voters of color, women and recent transplants to Georgia. It also finances a 30-second ad that contrasts the “chaos in Washington” with conservative state-based policies.
The Burns-aligned organizations didn’t specify which districts they will target. But Gov. Brian Kemp and national Democrats are already pouring resources into a handful of state legislative races that could be up for grabs.
They include seats held by Democratic state Reps. Jasmine Clark of Lilburn and Farooq Mughal of Dacula, along with Republican state Reps. Deborah Silcox of Sandy Springs, Scott Hilton of Peachtree Corners and Matt Reeves of Duluth.
