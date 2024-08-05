A new $1M campaign aims to help Georgia House Republicans in swing districts

A coalition of groups aligned with Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns plans to spend roughly $1 million to mobilize voters of color, women and new voters to back Republicans in competitive state legislative districts in November.

The surge of spending reflects the increasingly close races for legislative seats in suburban Atlanta and middle Georgia where Republicans are fighting to hold their districts or topple Democratic incumbents.

Georgia’s Future, an outside group tied to Burns, said Monday it will spend roughly $750,000 on the campaign. The House Republican Caucus plans to dish out another $250,000 to identify and engage minority voters in competitive districts.