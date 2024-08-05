Politics

A new $1M campaign aims to help Georgia House Republicans in swing districts

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, at the House of Representatives in the Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. House Speaker Burns has broken several gavels when trying to get representatives to pay attention during the 2024 Legislative Session. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, at the House of Representatives in the Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. House Speaker Burns has broken several gavels when trying to get representatives to pay attention during the 2024 Legislative Session. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
31 minutes ago

A coalition of groups aligned with Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns plans to spend roughly $1 million to mobilize voters of color, women and new voters to back Republicans in competitive state legislative districts in November.

The surge of spending reflects the increasingly close races for legislative seats in suburban Atlanta and middle Georgia where Republicans are fighting to hold their districts or topple Democratic incumbents.

Georgia’s Future, an outside group tied to Burns, said Monday it will spend roughly $750,000 on the campaign. The House Republican Caucus plans to dish out another $250,000 to identify and engage minority voters in competitive districts.

“Where Washington has failed, Georgia has succeeded,” Burns said. “And by meeting voters where they are, we can share our vision for a brighter future and empower them to participate in the democratic process.”

Republicans are girding for closer matchups in a range of competitive races after President Joe Biden quit the race. Vice President Kamala Harris has quickly consolidated Democratic support and former President Donald Trump’s stumbles could put more seats in play.

The GOP groups plan to highlight income tax cuts, teacher pay raises, criminal justice initiatives and a mental health overhaul to target voters of color, women and recent transplants to Georgia. It also finances a 30-second ad that contrasts the “chaos in Washington” with conservative state-based policies.

The Burns-aligned organizations didn’t specify which districts they will target. But Gov. Brian Kemp and national Democrats are already pouring resources into a handful of state legislative races that could be up for grabs.

They include seats held by Democratic state Reps. Jasmine Clark of Lilburn and Farooq Mughal of Dacula, along with Republican state Reps. Deborah Silcox of Sandy Springs, Scott Hilton of Peachtree Corners and Matt Reeves of Duluth.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Here’s why Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta matters
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Donald Trump’s rally in Atlanta is an important test for his campaign
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kamala Harris is bringing her presidential campaign to Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia Democrats are preparing to nominate Kamala Harris ahead of the Democratic...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A tortured timeline: The ups and downs of the Kemp-Trump relationship
Georgia’s teacher pension fund is making a strong comeback
Donald Trump takes aim at Georgia State University for empty seats at rally
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president