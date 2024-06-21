Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Winning T-shirt design unveiled as runners cross finish line

49 minutes ago

As runners are crossing the finish line in the 55th annual race, the public is getting its first look at the official race T-shirt, designed by Nick Turbo Benson.

Entitled “Peach Planet ATL,” Benson’s design captures the feeling of seeing “the whole town in just a few hours as some of Atlanta’s most iconic sights pass by with every footstep,” the Atlanta illustrator, muralist and graphic designer explained of the winning design.

Read full story here.

This year's Peachtree T-shirt was designed by Atlanta artist Nick Turbo Benson

Credit: Atlanta Track Club

Credit: Atlanta Track Club

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

