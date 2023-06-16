Why I run: preparing for the Peachtree Road Race

For more than 50 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. And the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures that this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people running their first-ever event. And that inclusivity is what has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

The Atlanta Track Club expects nearly 60,000 in-person runners from around the world to take part in the race on July 4.

The Atlanta Track Club asked runners to share why they’re participating and what motivates them to run. Here are some of their responses:

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Stephen Malphrus

I used to weigh 315 pounds., and struggled with alcohol. Once I got sober, I decided to lose enough weight through cycling to begin running. I used to be able to run 5-7 minutes max, and I continued building up endurance between February 2020 and April 2021.

My wife and I were on a trip in April of 2021, and I mentioned some co-workers were talking about the Peachtree Road Race. I said I didn’t think I could run 10 kilometers — at the time, I had only built up to 5K. But she looked me in the eyes and said “I’m signing you up and you’re going to do it.”

I ran my first Peachtree in 2021 and 2023 will be my third. The energy from the runners and crowd got me hooked on training and racing. In 2022-2023, I completed the Ultimate Peach (Peachtree Road Race, PNC 10 Miler, Invesco QQQ Half Marathon, and the Publix Marathon). Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could run a marathon. It all started with my wife pushing me outside my comfort zone to run my first Peachtree Road Race in 2021.

Kelly & Abe Owen

This year will be our 25th year running the Peachtree Road Race together. Even though we both ran the Peachtree with our families growing up, we ran our first Peachtree together after we started dating in highschool — in 1998. Right after we ran the Peachtree, my husband and I ran our first marathon together, the Atlanta Marathon. Through the years, running has become a big part of our marriage and four children’s lives.

Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Owen Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Owen

My husband and I still run together every morning at 4:30 AM. Our kids have also caught the running bug. We have three girls and one boy (ages 17, 14, 12, 9). Our three daughters all run Cross Country for Harrison High School, and our 9-year-old son runs in the running club at his elementary school. I also started the Mustang’s Running Club at the Elementary School, where I work as a school counselor through Kilometer Kids. We have over 85 kids signed up to run each season! I love kids and running, so running with kids is a dream!

Running has been a gift to my family, has helped us strengthen our family, and brings us so much joy — especially when running together. This year my husband and I are running the Peachtree with our daughters while our 9-year-old son cheers us on!

Jay Denson

I spent the majority of my life overweight, and then I had to have back surgery in December of 2018. It was an eye opener.

Throughout my recovery, I literally had to learn how to walk again. I realized that I could no longer make excuses for not taking care of myself. Through the process, I gained a sense of strength and purpose I never knew existed. As I looked for a marker to celebrate the one year anniversary of my surgery, I stumbled onto info about the Invesco Thanksgiving 5K in Atlanta. I had never done a 5K, so I decided to sign up.

Completing the 2019 Thanksgiving 5K was so huge ... and then in February of 2020, I found out I had a brain tumor. Throughout the lead up to surgery and afterwards, I found a new level to get to physically. I pushed through and got into the best physical shape of my adult life. Running and training became therapy — physically, mentally and spiritually.

Last Thanksgiving the “Triple Peach” was mentioned before we started the 5K, and I was instantly enamored with achieving that status.

The 2023 Peachtree Road Race will be my first time doing the race, and my first time completing a 10K. It will be my 7th 5K or greater since 2019, and my 4th race this year.

I race to remind myself of all the things I’ve overcome, to remember to push forward, and to know that as long as I run my race, I cannot be stopped.