Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

The world’s largest 10k race is approaching its 53rd year, and with approximately 60,000 runners from all over the world set to compete, the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race relies on thousands of volunteers to ensure the race is safe, exciting and well-organized.
From handing out race t-shirts to directing participants, volunteering will allow you to be a part of an annual local tradition and share in the excitement as thousands of runners take to the streets. Plus, while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers.
The Peachtree Road Race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, is planned for Monday, July 4, and runners and walkers can participate in person or virtually. The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is planned for Sunday, July 3.
Volunteers are needed for race days as well as on Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3, during setup and at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. To volunteer, fill out an online form that requests some basic information. You’ll also be able to see the available opportunities and their duties, as well as how many spots are still available, and you’ll be able to tick off the ones that interest you.
There is no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate in Atlanta Track Club activities, and volunteers are not required to wear masks during outdoor events and programs. While indoors for number pickups or expos, all volunteers are encouraged to wear masks.
Some of the heavy-lifting volunteer opportunities include pre-race setup at the Piedmont Park finish area, breakdown and member party setup. Some of the lighter-duty opportunities include working at a water spray point along the course to ensure that sprays and sprinklers are activated at the appropriate times, or serving as a parking and traffic control officer or greeter.
As an added bonus, volunteers will receive an Adidas shirt, commemorative pin, free waffle from Waffle House and an apron from The Home Depot.
