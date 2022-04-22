Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

From handing out race t-shirts to directing participants, volunteering will allow you to be a part of an annual local tradition and share in the excitement as thousands of runners take to the streets. Plus, while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers.

The Peachtree Road Race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, is planned for Monday, July 4, and runners and walkers can participate in person or virtually. The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is planned for Sunday, July 3.