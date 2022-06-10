BreakingNews
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023: What to know about Peachtree Junior

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 3 hours ago
A race full of family fun

The Atlanta Track Club requires Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race runners by at least 10 years old, but there is another way younger children can have their own race day fun. The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is only a month away and features several events for children 14 and younger.

Check out the FAQ below if you want to know how to make the most of this family fun opportunity.

ExploreRegistration for AJC Peachtree Road Race is open

What is the Peachtree Junior?

The 2022 Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is where children can go to experience their own smaller version of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in a safe environment.

“Microsoft Peachtree Junior is an event for kids of all ages to experience the pageantry, prestige and excitement of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” the Atlanta Truck Club said on their website.

Held in Piedmont Park, the race features two mile-long races that cross the same 10th Street finish line as the main Peachtree Road Race. The timed race is open to children ages 6-14, while the dash is open to all kids ages 14 and under.

When is the race?

Gates for the event open at 7:45 a.m. on July 2. At 8 a.m., visitors can enjoy Microsoft’s on-site STEM activities, track and field zone and a photo op station. The timed race and dash race start in waves, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Start times will vary based on age. Visit atlantatrackclub.org to see when each age group starts for each of the two races.

At 9:45 a.m., there will be a Mile Awards Ceremony on the event’s main stage. The event will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

When can you register?

The online registration deadline is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. However, race day registration will also be available.

ExploreHow to prepare to race in the hot weather

What’s the cost?

Through July 1, registration for the mile event will cost $30. The dash event will cost $20. On the day of the event, the mile event will cost $35 and the dash event will cost $25.

What swag can you get?

Runners will receive a short-sleeve Adidas T-shirt, a medal and a race day snack. Awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each age group.

Can I attend virtually?

When you register, you will be offered the choice to attend virtually. Virtual attendees’ shirts and medals will be shipped to them, so you won’t be missing out on any swag. Virtual participants will be asked to complete their races between Friday, June 30, at 5 a.m. and Sunday, July 2, at 11:59 p.m. Results must be submitted by July 4 at noon.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

