Peachtree Road Race roads closures to slowly reopen

Roads at the start of the Peachtree Road Race have reopened, while those at the end are expected to remain closed until roughly noon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
While the course will officially close around 11 a.m., there is no set time for the roads to be reopened.
The route followed Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont and Police closed off all traffic that crosses the 6.2-mile race route.
The race started near Lenox Square where roads closed early this morning and reopened around 8:30 a.m. after all runners had started the race.
About 10:30 a.m., after most runners had completed the course, race organizers issued a black flag as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees. The 1,000-2,000 participants still on the course were allowed to finish the race, but their results were not considered official. Participants were asked to leave Piedmont Park.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC