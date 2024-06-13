Peachtree Road Race roads closures to slowly reopen

Roads at the start of the Peachtree Road Race have reopened, while those at the end are expected to remain closed until roughly noon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

While the course will officially close around 11 a.m., there is no set time for the roads to be reopened.

The route followed Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont and Police closed off all traffic that crosses the 6.2-mile race route.