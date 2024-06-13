Breaking: Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Peachtree Road Race roads closures to slowly reopen

By
35 minutes ago

Roads at the start of the Peachtree Road Race have reopened, while those at the end are expected to remain closed until roughly noon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

While the course will officially close around 11 a.m., there is no set time for the roads to be reopened.

The route followed Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont and Police closed off all traffic that crosses the 6.2-mile race route.

The race started near Lenox Square where roads closed early this morning and reopened around 8:30 a.m. after all runners had started the race.

About 10:30 a.m., after most runners had completed the course, race organizers issued a black flag as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees. The 1,000-2,000 participants still on the course were allowed to finish the race, but their results were not considered official. Participants were asked to leave Piedmont Park.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub2h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest
Couple enjoy the sounds and sights AJC Peachtree Road Race
18m ago
Running club members enjoy AJC Peachtree Road Race
21m ago
Runners begin trip home on MARTA after AJC Peachtree Road Race
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin / ajc.com

AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker & Results
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday