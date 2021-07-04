LIVE UPDATES | Day 2: AJC Peachtree Road Race features top competitors

8 a.m. - Keeping up the traditions. Jared Carbone, a 21-year-old Georgia Tech Student, finished his latest AJC Peachtree Road Race on Sunday.

After years away due to COVID-19 and his studying abroad, Carbone is excited to be back at the race. “It feels like I never left,” he said.

Caption Jared Carbone, a 21-year-old Georgia Tech student at AJC Peachtree Road Race on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Photo: Sarah Kallis/AJC)

While Carbone appreciates the smaller crowd as a runner, he misses the morale boost from the larger crowd at the race. Usually a solo runner, Carbone found encouragement from the runners around him. “Around mile four, I wanted to give up and start walking, but the other runners pushed me,” he said.

- Sarah Kallis

Elizabeth and Dustin White have been cheering on racers at the same location for the past six years.

Posted at the base of Cardiac Hill, the Whites’ friends and family running the race always know where to find them.

Caption Shown on Sunday, July 4, 2021, Elizabeth and Dustin White have been cheering on racers at the same location for the past six years. (Photo: Isaiah Poritz/AJC)

”It’s just so exciting being out here after so long. We came out yesterday too,” Elizabeth said. “We ran it maybe 10 years ago and my mom ran it all the time.”

- Isaiah Poritz

Andrea Ramire and her sister Gabriella have run the AJC Peachtree Road Race together every year for eight years after they “fell in love with the race” in 2013.

This is the first race they’ve run in person since the pandemic.

“It brought tears to my eyes. I was so grateful,” Andrea continued, “I was amazed by humans’ resilience.”

- Sarah Kallis

7:05 a.m. - And the winners are ... Today’s race featured the elite runners and the wheelers to get things started.

Sam Chelanga won the 2021 men’s elite division of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Sara Hall won the elite female division at the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Daniel Romanchuck defended his title and won his fourth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepherd Center men’s wheelchair division title.

Tatyana McFadden won her eighth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepherd Center women’s wheelchair title

