LIVE UPDATES | Day 2: AJC Peachtree Road Race features top competitors

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is back, and we’re providing full coverage of this weekend. Sunday is day two for this year’s in-person event.
For many runners and spectators, the return of the in-person event also signals a chance to return to more normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed and then made last year’s race virtual only.
We’ll be checking with participants and spectators on what this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race means to them.
From the start in Buckhead past the infamous Cardiac Hill to the finish line at Piedmont Park, you’ll find everything you need to know about the world’s biggest 10K this holiday weekend.
8 a.m. - Keeping up the traditions. Jared Carbone, a 21-year-old Georgia Tech Student, finished his latest AJC Peachtree Road Race on Sunday.
After years away due to COVID-19 and his studying abroad, Carbone is excited to be back at the race. “It feels like I never left,” he said.
While Carbone appreciates the smaller crowd as a runner, he misses the morale boost from the larger crowd at the race. Usually a solo runner, Carbone found encouragement from the runners around him. “Around mile four, I wanted to give up and start walking, but the other runners pushed me,” he said.
- Sarah Kallis
Elizabeth and Dustin White have been cheering on racers at the same location for the past six years.
Posted at the base of Cardiac Hill, the Whites’ friends and family running the race always know where to find them.
”It’s just so exciting being out here after so long. We came out yesterday too,” Elizabeth said. “We ran it maybe 10 years ago and my mom ran it all the time.”
- Isaiah Poritz
Andrea Ramire and her sister Gabriella have run the AJC Peachtree Road Race together every year for eight years after they “fell in love with the race” in 2013.
This is the first race they’ve run in person since the pandemic.
“It brought tears to my eyes. I was so grateful,” Andrea continued, “I was amazed by humans’ resilience.”
- Sarah Kallis
7:05 a.m. - And the winners are ... Today’s race featured the elite runners and the wheelers to get things started.
Sam Chelanga won the 2021 men’s elite division of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Sara Hall won the elite female division at the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Daniel Romanchuck defended his title and won his fourth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepherd Center men’s wheelchair division title.
Tatyana McFadden won her eighth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepherd Center women’s wheelchair title
