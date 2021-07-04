ajc logo
Sara Hall wins women’s elite division at the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Sports
By McClain Baxley
1 hour ago

Sara Hall won the elite female division at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Sunday morning.

Hall, winning her first Peachtree, finished with a time of 31:40, edging Emily Dutton by nine seconds.

MORE TO COME

