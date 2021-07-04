Sara Hall wins women’s elite division at the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Sara Hall won the elite female division at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Sunday morning.
Hall, winning her first Peachtree, finished with a time of 31:40, edging Emily Dutton by nine seconds.
MORE TO COME
In Other News
1
Sam Chelanga wins men’s elite division at the AJC Peachtree Road Race
2
Tatyana McFadden wins women’s wheelchair division at AJC Peachtree Road
3
Daniel Romanchuck wins men’s wheelchair division at AJC Peachtree Road...
4
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: Thanks for the Thrills
5
AJC Peachtree Road Race makes ‘subdued,’ safer return