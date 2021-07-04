ajc logo
Tatyana McFadden wins women’s wheelchair division at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Tatyana McFadden won her eighth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepard Center women’s wheelchair title Sunday morning as the AJC Peachtree Road Race returned in-person for the second day Sunday for the holiday tradition. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.shin@ajc.com
Tatyana McFadden won her eighth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepard Center women’s wheelchair title Sunday morning as the AJC Peachtree Road Race returned in-person for the second day Sunday for the holiday tradition. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Sports
By McClain Baxley
1 hour ago

Tatyana McFadden won her eighth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepherd Center women’s wheelchair title Sunday morning at the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The soon-to-be six-time Paralympian won the race with an unofficial time of 24:09.

MORE TO COME

