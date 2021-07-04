ajc logo
Daniel Romanchuck wins men’s wheelchair division at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Daniel Romanchuck defended his title and won his fourth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepard Center men’s wheelchair division title Sunday morning as the AJC Peachtree Road Race returned in-person for the second day Sunday for the holiday tradition. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.shin@ajc.com
By McClain Baxley
1 hour ago

Daniel Romanchuck defended his title and won his fourth Atlanta Journal-Constitution Shepherd Center men’s wheelchair division title Sunday morning at the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The 22-year-old finished with a time of 19:04.

MORE TO COME

