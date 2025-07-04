2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

There are lots of reasons to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, whether it’s the feeling of personal accomplishment or the sense of community one gets running alongside tens of thousands of fellow Atlantans. But there’s one thing that pushes all the runners to go the distance: the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.
Now, as runners cross the finish line in the 56th annual race, we’re getting our first look at the official race T-shirt, designed by Russ Vann.
Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club
Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club
Titled “Atlanta Runs Deep,” Vann’s design is “a tribute to the many people who make the Peachtree Road Race happen every year,” he explained. “I wanted to illustrate the camaraderie one feels as Peachtree Street carries racers through the beating heart of our Peach Planet.”
A Tifton native, Vann has lived in Atlanta for 13 years. He serves as creative director for the Daniel Richards Group, designing visuals for the company’s showrooms and retail spaces.
“My family and I have made the race a tradition we do every July 4,” Vann noted. “My parents have been running the race for the past 30-plus years. I started submitting designs for the competition back in 2018 and have been grateful to be a finalist several times.”
In 2022, Vann had two designs selected as finalists — a first in the long-running tradition. He was also a finalist in 2024. But this year marks his first win, proving that perseverance pays off.
“My design this year features the iconic peach and skyline with a road running through the middle symbolizing the way this race connects many parts of the city. It’s not just about the miles, but the runners who participate and the people who make it happen,” Vann said of his design.
A tradition since 1976, the official Peachtree T-shirt is a much-coveted item. Before then, during the first few years of the race, runners simply received 15 cents for bus fare back home. In 1995, Atlanta Track Club began seeking design submissions and asking the public to select their favorite.
More than 100 designs were submitted for this year’s contest. A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution narrowed them down to five before voting began. Vann will receive a $5,600 prize for his design — and the satisfaction of knowing his work is now a piece of Atlanta history.
“There is only one Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta.”
Credit: AJC
Credit: TNS
