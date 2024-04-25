The world’s largest 10k race is approaching its 55th year, and with more than 50,000 runners from all over the world set to compete, the 2024 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race relies on thousands of volunteers to ensure the race is safe, exciting and well-organized.

From handing out race t-shirts to directing participants, volunteering will allow you to be a part of an annual local tradition and share in the excitement as thousands of runners take to the streets. Plus, while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers.

The Peachtree Road Race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, is on Thursday, July 4, and runners and walkers can participate in person or virtually. The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is on Wednesday, July 3.

Volunteers are needed for race days as well as for setting up in the days before the races, as well as for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, which is held July 2-3. To volunteer, just fill out the track club’s online form. You’ll also be able to see the available opportunities and their duties, as well as how many spots are still available, and you’ll be able to tick off the ones that interest you.

In addition to the exclusive T-shirt, volunteers will receive a commemorative pin, a Chick-fil-A voucher, a Home Depot apron and other perks. They’ll also be eligible for discounts on Atlanta Track Club merchandise.

Some of the heavy-lifting volunteer opportunities include pre-race setup at the Piedmont Park finish area, breakdown and member party setup. Lighter-duty opportunities include working at a water spray point along the course to ensure that sprays and sprinklers are activated at the appropriate times, or serving as a parking and traffic control officer or greeter.