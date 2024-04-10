Elite high school division debuts at AJC Peachtree Road Race

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, the city’s signature Fourth of July running event, is introducing an Elite High School Division for the first time in its 55-year history. This new division will provide an opportunity for the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 residing in Georgia to experience the world of professional road racing.

The idea for this division came from Sarah Burwell, a former two-time Atlanta Track Club All-Metro selection at Walton High School and current runner at Georgia Tech. Burwell, a frequent participant in the AJC Peachtree Road Race, proposed the idea to Eric Heintz, director of performance programming for the Club, who quickly recognized the importance of highlighting the immense talent among Georgia’s high school runners.

“As I looked at all of the populations we served, it stood out that we were not highlighting the immense talent that Georgia has in the high school ranks,” Heintz said in a press release. “These athletes are the future of Peachtree, so why not put them front and center, and celebrate their achievements and potential with the very best in the world?”

In addition to running alongside the world’s best professional athletes, the high school participants will be treated as professionals themselves. They will receive racing uniforms and shoes from Adidas, engage with professional competitors in various settings, and begin the race at the front of the main field.

Automatic invitations will be extended to athletes named to the 2023 All-Metro Cross Country Team, while exceptional performances at high-level cross country meets and top performances in track events will also be considered. Among the athletes who have already accepted invitations are Riley Comstock (Harrison High School), Jameson Pifer (Collins Hill High School), Davis Drake (Johnson Ferry Christian Academy), Zahara Bernal (Pace Academy), Caroline Rogers (Marist School) and Weezie Moore (Wesleyan School).

Bernal, the 2023 GHSA 4A state cross country champion, expressed her excitement about the opportunity, stating, “It’ll be really cool to run this race with some other fast kids. And, the chance to spend time with the professional runners is exciting. Maybe some of them were in my shoes once, and maybe I could be in their shoes someday.”

The introduction of the Elite High School Division at the Peachtree Road Race not only celebrates the achievements and potential of Georgia’s young distance runners but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of athletes.