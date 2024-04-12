AJC Peachtree Road Race

Train for the Peachtree Road Race with Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program

Runners gather to train with Atlanta Track Club's In Training program.

Credit: Matthew Timothy Demarko

By AJC Staff
30 minutes ago

If you’re preparing to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, you might be feeling a little intimidated — running a 10K is no easy feat. But the Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program can help you meet your goals whether you’re preparing for your first race or attempting to take home a ranked award.

The 11-week program offers in-person and virtual training programs, with sessions starting on April 15. Training includes long, structured workouts on Saturdays along with shorter midweek workouts — all led by certified coaches. Plus, there are optional educational opportunities each week with doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, professional coaches, and other running and walking experts.

Training groups meet all over the metro

For the 2024 program, small group workouts will be held throughout the city on Wednesdays, while running and walking experts will provide digital learning opportunities on Tuesday evenings. Longer workouts with larger groups will take place at various locations on Saturdays.

Along with the workouts, there’s also an online platform to build community while training for the world’s largest 10k race. Participants can also take advantage of deals and discounts from sponsors.

When starting out, Atlanta Track Club recommends that participants be able run a mile in no more than 18-20 minutes. If participants are unable to meet this pace, they may be asked to reduce the length of their training runs to match training support.

Registration details

Participants must be 18 years old or older, but those under the age of 16 may participate if accompanied by a parent who has signed a release. Registration is required for both the parent and the child.

It should be noted that the program does not provide entry into the race.

Registration for the In-Training program is open now, with workouts beginning April 15. Prices are $125 for in-person training and $95 for the virtual option. For more information, visit the club’s site.

