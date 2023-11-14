Artisan knife forgers bring their craft to Palmetto Bluff’s Artist Initiative

“We like to say our knives are usable works of art. We want your time using our knives to be a great experience in both the overall performance but also that it brings you joy because of the uniqueness of each piece. It makes us appreciate the little things, and we try to slow down and take in the beauty of our surroundings,” Sydney Spurrier said. “We take a lot of inspiration from the natural beauty of the Lowcountry.”

The husband-and-wife duo will share their special blend of art and practicality during their residency at Palmetto Bluff on November 15-18, in Bluffton, South Carolina. Inspired by the beauty within the community, Palmetto Bluff's Arts Initiative uplifts southern artists, craftsmen and makers to promote creativity and provide hands-on education. With a diverse range of artists, the program serves as a reminder that art can be found just about anywhere, a sentiment that brought the Spurriers to knife-making and forging in the first place.

Credit: Provided by Burls & Steel Credit: Provided by Burls & Steel

Foray into functional art making began as a practical solution

Ben Spurrier found a passion for knife-making in 2016 while managing a horse farm outside of Aiken, South Carolina. Noticing how quickly his tools dulled, he started making his own knives. This new venture presented exciting challenges and opportunities, and what began as a practical solution quickly became a way to engage Ben’s creative side.

After moving to Charleston, the couple’s growing knife collection inspired them to use their respective skills to start a business. With Ben creating the knives and Sydney managing marketing and photography, Burls & Steel quickly became a reality. As their love for the craft expanded to local farmer’s markets, it became clear that people loved learning more about the processes behind these functional works of art.

While knives might not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word “art,” Burls & Steel goes beyond your typical kitchen or hunting knife. While creating pieces for customers, Ben uses traditional techniques with a few modern twists, such as using a propane-fueled forge rather than a coal-fueled forge. This allows for better temperature regulation throughout the knife-making process, ensuring the steel is correctly forged for peak performance.

Credit: Provided by Burls & Steel Credit: Provided by Burls & Steel

Forge a family heirloom

This level of care and attention to detail also impacts the knife’s appearance. Damascus steel knives are made through a labor-intensive process in which two different alloys are layered, stacked and twisted together. The result is a beautiful swirling pattern that sets this type of steel apart as a distinctive and valuable material.

“Damascus steel is like a fingerprint — no two will look the same. It is a fascinating process in that you don't really know what type of pattern you are going to get while you are making it, until you etch it. You will have a general idea of the pattern depending on how you twist, stack and layer it. But the final pattern will not come out until after you etch it,” Sydney said. “Making Damascus is probably Ben's favorite part of knife-making. It is the ultimate form of artistic expression through knife-making.”

Ethically sourced wood burl handles provide another opportunity for one-of-a-kind artistry. Much like Damascus steel, wood burl is highly sought-after for its uneven and irregular grain patterns. Add in the fact that each handle is composed mostly of leftover materials from furniture and guitar makers and you have the start of a wholly unique story.

And the story certainly isn’t over when the knife is finished.

“We love the idea of creating an heirloom item that can be passed down for generations. Each of the knives tells a story, and we love that our art is in people's kitchens helping them prepare meals for their families,” Sydney said.

In some cases, alluring Damascus steel and elegant wood burl aren’t the only heirloom-worthy qualities. Customized knives also allow customers to incorporate personal touches such as wood from a grandparent’s family farm or coins from a memorable vacation. The Spurriers have even used a customer’s one-of-a-kind Pagani supercar as a color palette for an oyster shucker.

Sydney also mentioned a chef’s knife they created for a customer looking for a wedding gift. But this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill wedding gift. It was a usable work of art with memories woven in at every possible juncture. Since the two friends enjoyed traveling together on fishing excursions, the customer wanted to incorporate coins from their travels into the knife’s bolster, and the Spurriers were happy to bring this vision to life.

Credit: Photos by Cana Dunlap // canadunlap.com Credit: Photos by Cana Dunlap // canadunlap.com

With knives available at six stores nationwide, the Spurriers have crafted many cherished heirlooms, and their residency at Palmetto Bluff provides a firsthand look into the processes that made them possible. If hearing about it isn’t enough, they’re also hosting workshops for a more hands-on experience.

“What's a better way to learn about making a knife than being able to do it yourself?” Sydney said. “Plus, hitting stuff with a hammer is fun.”

Amid the fun of knife-making and forging, your definition of art might even expand beyond galleries and museums as you tune in to creativity hidden in plain sight. Who knows, you might even find it layered into the cutlery you use to prepare Sunday dinner.

Sydney and Ben Spurrier will host workshops and gallery hours during their residency at Palmetto Bluff from November 15 - 18. For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit palmettobluff.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Artisan knife forgers bring their craft to Palmetto Bluff’s Artist Initiative

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.