Sex abuse is rampant in Georgia’s youth facilities. Here’s how to stop it.

Ossoff’s directive to GAO provides an opportunity to shore up inadequate oversight of youth detention systems in Georgia and beyond. But there are measures that Georgia can take right now to make its youth facilities safer. The DJJ has implemented the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards — a robust set of federal requirements aimed at stopping this violence in adult and youth detention facilities. Yet the PREA standards, though effective, represent only the bare minimum of what detention facilities should be doing, and adopting the rules doesn’t necessarily mean safety for people in custody. The DJJ policy instructs staff to perform full body strip searches any time a child meets with a visitor, such as a family member or an attorney. The strip search requirement doesn’t violate PREA as long as the searches aren’t cross-gender. But strip searches can be traumatizing regardless of the gender of the person doing them, especially for kids who are survivors of abuse. Georgia should follow the lead of other states that have ended this humiliating practice except in extreme cases where there’s a security threat.

Another step is to lock up fewer children in the first place. Despite the dramatic decrease in youth incarceration nationwide, Georgia and other states across the U.S. still detain children at rates that eclipse those of other nations. Many kids cycle through the system again and again, often for minor infractions. Alternatives to incarceration help kids and reduce crime — even in cases in which the child has committed a more serious offense. The state should be aggressively expanding the use of such programs.

These solutions might seem overly optimistic, but Georgia is in a unique position to enact real and concrete changes. For one, it has a senator willing to go to bat for children. Lawmakers have the power to hold state institutions accountable, and Ossoff’s inquiry should inspire his colleagues to exercise them.

In the end, Georgia’s success in stamping out abuse will likely depend more on a local official, DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. Reynolds-Cobb has more influence than anyone over the day-to-day lives of the roughly 1,000 children in Georgia’s custody. Since taking over in May, Reynolds-Cobb has shown that she takes this job seriously. At a hearing last year, she emphasized how trauma shapes the lives detained children — a recognition that was a breath of fresh air for family members and advocates.

The next task is to tackle the culture of abuse that has long plagued the system. It is unacceptable for children continue to suffer in state detention facilities. Now is the time for robust oversight and a legislative agenda that truly prioritizes their safety and well-being.

Linda McFarlane is executive director of Just Detention International.