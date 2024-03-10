MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

Mining has no place in Okefenokee

I am concerned about Georgia’s precious Okefenokee Swamp. It is difficult to believe there would even be a question of mining in this pristine area. But when I read about other beautiful places in our country and around the world that have been polluted and destroyed by commercialism, maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.

I was born 78 years ago in Gainesville, Georgia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge and I’m proud of my Southern heritage. I learned at an early age to appreciate nature and wildlife. My family and I went most weekends to the mountains and enjoyed the state parks and all they offered in the way of recreation.

On the way to the beach a few years ago, my husband and I decided to stop and take a tour of the Okefenokee. We had always heard how beautiful and peaceful it was. We went out in a canoe with a guide. He was informative and told us about the plants, flowers, trees and animals we saw. We felt like we were in another world as we slowly made our way through the swamp. Needless to say, it was an incredible experience and knowing that this awesome place belongs to Georgia makes it even more special.

I have been keeping up with House Bill 71 and can’t understand why it hasn’t been passed. Mining for minerals has no place in the Okefenokee. If legislators have any empathy for the animals and the ecosystem this beautiful place supports, then I hope they will do the right thing and let HB 71 go forward.

DONNA HARTSFIELD, POWDER SPRINGS

GOP immigration bills pander to unfounded fears

Here’s what Georgia’s Republican legislators don’t want you to know: Immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, commit crimes at lower rates than native-born Americans. That’s a fact borne out by many bona fide studies, and Laken Riley’s murder – tragic though it is – does not change that.

Furthermore, research shows that undocumented immigrants contribute $7.1 billion to Georgia’s economy annually. Strong measures to drive them out would be a crushing blow to agriculture, manufacturing, food services, health care and other industries already suffering from a statewide labor shortage.

The Georgia Legislature is now considering bills pushed by GOP politicians cynically exploiting Ms. Riley’s death to pander to the basest fears and prejudices of the least informed voters. These political bottom-feeders deserve no one’s vote.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

Willis used church speech for political purposes

I regret that Big Bethel AME Church allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to use a religious service for political purposes to defend her alleged misconduct. That alleged misconduct led to the current hearing before the Fulton County Superior Court to remove her from the excellent role she has served in the case against Donald Trump and his colleagues for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Kudos to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for resisting the intervention of Trump and his lackeys.

I watched a video of Willis’s “church speech,” which struck me as a blatant expression of hypocrisy and entitlement.

ROBERT BROWN, ATLANTA