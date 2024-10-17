BOB ROSEN, DUNWOODY

Give voters more than campaign rhetoric

Both presidential candidates are stating repeatedly their opponent is lying to us. Former President Donald Trump’s “lies” are essentially the puffery of a salesman. They border on being humorous at times. I would trust the electorate to see through this and fairly consider supporting him on the issues.

Vice President Kamala Harris proposes a vast change in the direction of this country, clouded by generalizations, lacking specific program details. The abortion issue is populated by zealots on both sides — who probably cancel each other out. Let’s stick to more pressing challenges.

DICK SOUREN, WOODSTOCK

Why is this election deadlocked?

The polls seem to be deadlocked despite the clear choice. One candidate has been convicted of 34 felonies, faces more than $500 million in fines for business fraud and libel convictions, and faces two more trials, one for alleged insurrection and one for allegedly stealing highly classified documents. He wants to use the National Guard, the military and the Department of Justice to prosecute his opponents. He wants to deport at least 10 million people, stifle speech he doesn’t like and sell out Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Why is this election even close? Why would any American want to put this dangerous and incoherent man back in the White House?

THOMAS ANDERSON, DECATUR