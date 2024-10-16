The Federal Reserve has the principal responsibility to tame inflation, not the presidency. Fortunately, working with the Biden administration, the Fed has dramatically reduced inflation to slightly above its target of 2%.

And our economy as a whole is the envy of the world. We enjoy low unemployment and high GDP, stock markets, wage growth, manufacturing and consumer confidence.

Does it really make sense to pick our president based on the aggressive pricing policies of large corporations and oil companies?

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Neither presidential candidate gives hope for future

Politicians or ideologues, today’s candidates to be America’s president seem to have only one primary goal: to win. Congress gets the blame for unfulfilled promises.

In our election run-up, neither candidate has articulated a solid framework upon which to build America’s future nor provided the specifics voters want and can believe.

Each candidate for president must understand the reason for being in public service is to actually serve the greater well-being of our nation and all Americans. If 150 million Americans legally vote in a presidential election, and only about half that number are happy with the results, who represents the unhappy half?

We are at fault if our country’s best-qualified citizens are not candidates. If our next president doesn’t exercise principled leadership to soundly guide our nation into a meaningful future, then, sadly, America might be about to cross a Rubicon of its own creation.

J C STULL, ATLANTA