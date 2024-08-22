It is long past time for the government to start acting with some sense of fiscal responsibility.

SANDY DALTON, TUCKER

Don’t blame Biden/Harris for inflation

Recent polls indicate that Americans are buying into the GOP falsehoods that the Biden/Harris administration caused inflation. Inflation was caused by the major disruption of the supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic and by the use of tariffs to start a trade war with China.

The global supply chain went primarily through China and Asia as consumers demanded lower prices. With a China trade war, U.S. corporations are at risk and have to make changes to their supply chain, which takes time and adds costs. In addition, wood products from Canada were unavailable during the pandemic, which caused housing to fall behind by two years, again creating inflation.

Time and actions by the Federal Reserve have conquered inflation but at a new equilibrium. The stock market is healthy, unemployment levels are low, travel has rebounded and dining out has rebounded — all signs that the economy has recovered. The doom and gloom is created by right-wing media prominently featuring negative stories and downplaying the truths, including the unprecedented deficits of $10 trillion created by Trump tax cuts and increased spending.

BOB DALTON, LILBURN