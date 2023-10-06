Opinion: Park offers lessons as flash floods grow more common

Recent flash flooding – with reports of more than five feet of water rushing through streets and low-lying areas – overwhelmed stormwater infrastructure across Atlanta, especially around the Atlanta University Center. Within minutes, the storm exposed communities left vulnerable to flooding by decades of development, climate change and inadequate infrastructure.

The flooding was reminiscent of 2002, when Tropical Storm Hannah overwhelmed the combined sewer and stormwater systems in Vine City and English Avenue. A hazardous mixture of stormwater and untreated sewage damaged hundreds of homes, many beyond repair. While no lives were lost, 60 families in a five-block area lost their homes.

During the recent storm, parts of that same five-block area were more than 10 feet under water, but no homes were lost. In contrast to adjacent communities, much of Vine City experienced only minimal flooding. How could this be?

Because today Cook Park occupies those five blocks. Last month, the park flooded – capturing at least 8 million gallons of stormwater – so that the surrounding community was kept safe and relatively dry. That was what was supposed to happen. That is what the city of Atlanta and Trust for Public Land set out to accomplish some eight years ago.

Building on our experience at Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Park (another partnership between the city of Atlanta and Trust for Public Land), we converted those five blocks into a brand-new park with a state-of-the-art stormwater catchment and filtration system. The park’s innovative “green infrastructure” includes a signature stormwater retention pond, planters along the street designed to capture runoff, wetlands designed to enhance water quality, engineered soils that filter rainwater and more. Each feature within the park – including the lights, bridge, and trees – was specially selected to be submerged during a heavy storm.

The park’s retention pond and other green infrastructure features can collect up to 9 million gallons of water from 160 acres adjacent to the park site. Once the floodwater recedes, the park slowly releases water to flow downstream. By reducing flooding, water pollution and strain on Atlanta’s sewer system, Cook Park also is helping to revive flood-ravaged sections of west Atlanta.

Of course, you would never notice any of this should you visit Cook Park on a sunny day. We spent months working with the community and the city to design and build a world-class community park. On weekends, the park is packed with families enjoying its many recreational amenities, including a playground, splash pad, climbing boulders, picnic pavilions and two multi-use sports courts, all within 16 acres of green space featuring a beautiful pond that is home to ducks and other wildlife.

Cook Park is an example of the investments that Atlanta and other cities must continue to make as we adapt to the more severe weather events caused by climate change. Not only do these green infrastructure parks protect surrounding neighborhoods from flooding, their trees and other vegetation improve air quality and lower the temperature on hot summer days. Further, the mental health benefits that come with spending time in nature help combat eco-anxiety that many are experiencing as our planet continues to warm.

While we marvel at the impact of exceptional parks like Cook Park and Historic Fourth Ward Park, we must also recognize that our region would be better served if they were not so exceptional. Too many neighborhoods, especially diverse communities home to low-income residents, remain vulnerable to flooding, extreme heat and other climate impacts. Imagine these residents protected by dozens of green infrastructure parks across metro Atlanta.

By making such investments, local governments can create stronger, healthier and more resilient communities for all.

George Dusenbury is Georgia state director of the Trust for Public Land.