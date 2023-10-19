Opinion: Water is really Georgia’s collective wealth

I’m sure many of us don’t put much thought into the tried-and-true fun fact that we all learned in elementary school – that while 70% of our planet is covered in water, only 3% of that is fresh, usable water. But on this Imagine a Day Without Water, consider that number and the crucial role water plays in nearly every aspect of our lives.

As a water engineer of over four decades, I’ve spent my career designing, building and maintaining the systems that deliver safe drinking water to communities across Georgia and beyond. Along the way, I’ve learned that the term “water resources” must account for our water in all its various states and types – from clean to dirty to polluted. Put plainly, with our planet facing scarcity of fresh water, all water is good water. So, how do we get the most out of the water resources we have at our disposal and how do we preserve them into the future?

We ought to first evaluate our personal water usage. As noted by Charles Fishman’s book “The Big Thirst,” much of our water use is out of our direct sight. The electricity we rely on requires 250 gallons of water per person every day and a single day’s meals for a typical American account for 450 gallons of water. I can’t say I think about that 700 gallons when I leave the faucet running while brushing. Just as those hidden gallons add up, so do the small changes we make in our daily lives: repair household leaks, follow intelligent irrigation practices and adopt a heightened awareness of our water usage.

While the changes we make in our homes are vital for water conservation, securing our water supplies starts with our state’s water infrastructure. Our nation is widely facing aging infrastructure and Georgia is not immune. While I’m honored to work on the water systems that support communities across the state and proud of the essential service they provide, it takes worthwhile investments today to secure Georgia’s water future into tomorrow.

For most of us in the U.S., water may not feel like a scarcity; the reality is that it’s becoming more of one every day. Without this “collective wealth” -- our water and the public infrastructure that maintains it -- our community cannot sustain itself for long.

Whether a member of the professional water industry or not, it’s essential that we support reinvestment in the infrastructure that safeguards our water supplies. Because “water is life” is not just a phrase, it’s an undeniable reality.

Wayne Haynie, P.E., has 40 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry and is an Atlanta-based client services manager for Garver, an engineering, planning and environmental services firm. He has worked for both utilities and consultants, overseeing hundreds of millions of dollars in projects across Georgia and the Southeast. His work has focused on developing long-term solutions for water agencies throughout the region, which has often meant finding new ways to tackle challenges associated with limited water resources in the state.

ABOUT IMAGINE A DAY WITHOUT WATER

Imagine a Day Without Water says it is a national education campaign that brings together diverse participants to highlight how water is essential, invaluable and in need of investment. This year, the day of action takes place on October 19 and will include nationwide events, resolutions, student contests, social media engagement and more, according to its sponsor group.

According to the website, imagineadaywithoutwater.org, in 2019, the U.S. Water Alliance and DigDeep identified that there are two million people in the U.S. who lack access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation services. In addition, millions more are on the verge of losing water access. Black, indigenous and communities of color, as well as low-income communities, are the most likely to lack adequate plumbing and face other water access issues.