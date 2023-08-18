Opinion: Tech schools and their students need our support

Over the course of my 15 years of experience in technical education, including my recent time working at Trade Talks USA, I’ve had the pleasure of attending the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Few events (except maybe for graduation ceremonies) have proven more exciting, and this year’s conference that took place just a few weeks ago in Atlanta didn’t disappoint.

The conference hosted over 16,000 attendees, including students, families, teachers, counselors and school administrators representing high schools and 2-year colleges across the country, along with employers from virtually every industry sector. The four-day event staged 110 student competitions covering a broad array of skilled career areas ranging from construction and welding to computer animation and web design to automotive and culinary arts and everything in between.

Try to picture over 7,000 students gathered in three massive exhibit halls, competing in a wide range of Olympic-style competitive events. Teachers and families cheer them on, as seasoned professionals from their respective skill areas judge their work, many of whom will soon be their future employers. Imagine the sheer excitement and pride as the winners stand before their peers and are adorned with gold, silver and bronze medals. The excitement is absolutely electrifying.

This year’s conference really stepped it up on introducing emerging innovations to visitors, particularly new technology in the skilled construction trades. We were introduced to the latest versions of project management and augmented CAD software that allows you to make real-time changes to space designs, along with drones of every shape, size and functionality. But I was blown away by watching students operate simulated excavators and welder training tools, tour work sites on Oculus virtual reality headsets and even lift heavy tools using exoskeletal arm braces. Companies are utilizing gaming technology to engage the current generation while giving them a realistic experience of what the job functions will be.

As I walked away from the conference, I left with a lingering sadness. You see, I got to meet and spend time chatting with the dedicated teachers of these incredible students. Sadly, I heard firsthand about the seemingly insurmountable obstacles they face in not having enough funding and resources to guide more students onto these career pathways that so desperately need to be filled. I heard far too many disheartening stories about having to beg and cajole for basic supplies and support from the very employers who complain about the lack of qualified graduates and insist they do more to prepare them. They shared disappointing experiences about trying to counter the lingering myths parents still harbor about the skilled trades being dead-end jobs for underachievers, despite the high-paying long-term career opportunities they actually offer. I’m amazed that these teachers remain so passionate in the face of all the challenges.

The concerns surrounding the neglect of skilled trades in this country and the stigma against technical colleges are not only qualitative but also highly quantifiable. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 53 percent of all jobs in the U.S. in 2020 were in the skilled trades sector, but these jobs are often overlooked by younger generations. The National Association of Home Builders reported that in 2021, there were around 300,000 unfilled construction-sector jobs, indicative of the labor shortage in this key area of skilled trades. According to the Home Depot’s PathtoPro website, there will be 10X growth over the next 7 years with 3 million job openings by 2028.

Educators and employers can help bridge this gap. Technical and vocational schools play a crucial role, yet despite the 98% placement rate of students graduating from these institutions, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education, a societal stigma persists. Countering this perception, a 2018 study from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce showed that 30 percent of associate degree holders out-earn those with bachelor’s degrees, highlighting the economic viability of pursuing skilled trade careers. By emphasizing these hard facts and figures, both educators and employers can help to shift the narrative around skilled trades, encouraging more students to consider these critical and rewarding career paths.

As I reflect on my experience at this year’s SkillsUSA conference, I applaud the amazing students I got to meet and marvel at their tremendous performances. More importantly, I give a standing ovation to the hard-working, dedicated teachers who mold, mentor and motivate these future stars. As those of us in the skilled trades industries can tell you, we stand at a critical crossroads. If we continue to devalue skilled trades and technical education, we risk deepening our infrastructure crisis and widening the gap in our skilled labor workforce. However, if we choose to challenge stigmas, bolster support for technical education and promote the skilled trades as viable and rewarding career paths, we can forge a path toward a more resilient, productive and robust America.

This is not just about filling jobs or fixing infrastructure; it’s about appreciating the diverse talents and skills that contribute to the fabric of our society. As educators, employers and members of the community, we all have a stake in this endeavor. Let us take this opportunity to reinvigorate our commitment to the skilled trades and, in doing so, invest in the future of our younger generations and in turn the country.

After all, the strength of a nation lies not only in its buildings, roads and power lines, but also in the skilled hands that build, repair and maintain them.

David McCulloch is executive director for Trade Talks USA, a nonprofit that introduces and promotes job training opportunities and pathways to careers in the skilled construction trades. He has over 25 years of experience in postsecondary education, including 15 years of leadership in workforce development and executive training for the Technical College System of Georgia and for the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.