Opinion: Making sure your vote counts in Georgia’s election

Election officials ran tests on the state’s voting equipment earlier this fall, an essential step to help ensure that 34,000 touchscreens and 4,000 ballot scanners will count votes correctly in the November elections.

The process, called logic and accuracy testing, is a routine but important safeguard amid heightened concern about election integrity and security.

Testing of voting equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems can detect whether a voting computer fails to display a candidate’s name, prints ballots incorrectly or tabulates voter choices erroneously.

“It’s kind of like a mock election,” Scott Brown, election technician manager in Clayton County, said at the start of testing last month. “We test every position on the ballot and every ballot style to make sure that when we scan them and the results show up, everything matches.”

But logic and accuracy testing has its limits.

Testing depends on elections workers completing the tedious process of verifying every race on every piece of equipment.

And testing can’t ensure that election officials will keep voting equipment secure from potential tampering. After the 2020 presidential election, tech experts working for Sidney Powell, an attorney for Trump, copied a trove of confidential election data in Coffee County.

Cybersecurity experts for plaintiffs in an election security lawsuit have warned that hacks or malware could change election results if wrongdoers were able to circumvent security precautions and gain access to voting equipment. They’ve warned that hacks could evade detection during testing.

There’s no evidence that Georgia’s voting equipment has ever been manipulated in an election, and the secretary of state’s office has said security procedures would prevent interference.

Voter ID

All Georgia voters are required to show ID before casting their ballots, whether in person or by absentee.

The identity of every Georgia voter is verified to ensure they’re eligible and registered. Each voter is allowed to cast one ballot, and their voting records are updated the moment they check in at an in-person voting location, or when the information on their absentee ballot envelope is confirmed.

Georgia has required photo ID for all in-person voters since 2008.

Under the state’s voting law passed last year, absentee voters are asked to provide a driver’s license or state ID number on both their ballot application form and their ballot envelope. Voters who lack those forms of identification can provide copies of other identifying documents, including a passport, military ID, current utility bill, bank statement or government-issued check. They also must sign their name and write their date of birth.

County election officials match identifying information with registration records to confirm voter eligibility.

Ballot security paper

Every ballot in Georgia is printed on a special type of paper that includes a security feature that can be used to check its authenticity.

The ballot paper is manufactured with a chemical compound, and each county’s elections office is equipped with a handheld scanner that can be used to confirm that ballots are legitimate. If the chemical is present, the light on the scanner turns green; if the chemical isn’t detected, the light turns red, indicating the ballot isn’t real. One fake ballot was found during early voting in Spalding County.

All in-person ballots were printed on security paper in 2020, and the voting law passed last year added the requirement for security paper to be used on absentee ballots as well.

What you can do

Voters should check their printed-out paper ballots to ensure they accurately reflect their choices.

If there’s a mistake, they can ask poll workers to cancel their ballot and issue a new one.

A study commissioned by the secretary of state’s office found just half of voters take the time to double-check their paper ballots.

The study showed that 49% of Election Day voters in the 2020 general election spent at least one second reviewing their paper ballots, while the rest of voters either briefly glanced at their ballots or didn’t look at them at all. Without voter verification of their ballots, election security experts say voters would never know whether their choices had been altered if voting equipment had been compromised.

GEORGIA’S 2020 PRESIDENTIAL VOTE

3

Number of times ballots were counted in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia

11,779

Joe Biden’s final vote margin over Donald Trump

891

The number of votes Trump gained from the initial count

4,997,716

Number of votes cast in the presidential election

VOTING IN GEORGIA

Where and when can I vote on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. You can find your polling place on the Georgia secretary of state’s website: mvp.sos.ga.gov

Can I vote early?

Early voting is available in every county in Georgia through Friday, Nov. 4. Check the secretary of state’s website for locations.

Do I need ID?

Georgia law requires identification when voting, either in person or absentee. It’s the way your county ensures it’s you casting your ballot and not someone who isn’t eligible to vote.

What IDs are acceptable at polling places?

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public college or university

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government, Georgia or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

What if I don’t bring an ID to vote?

If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. You will need to provide a copy of your ID within three days after the election to your county Board of Elections and Registration. When you take that step, your provisional ballot will be counted, as long as you are otherwise eligible to vote.

How can I check the status of my ballot?

That information is on the Georgia secretary of state’s website.

