Election security experts seek precautions after Coffee County breach

The Coffee County data copying was made public through an election security lawsuit seeking hand-marked paper ballots.

State Election Board Chairman William Duffey said the FBI has been asked to assist ongoing investigations by the GBI and secretary of state’s office. He didn’t address the requests for hand-marked paper ballots and audits of every race on the ballot.

“The security of our election equipment is of paramount interest to the State Election Board, as is the integrity of the election process in Georgia,” Duffey said Thursday. “The investigation is active and ongoing. Information developed will be considered to evaluate the impact of the Coffee County conduct.”

A spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said Georgia’s voting system is kept safe by physical controls, paper ballots, testing and disconnected machines distributed across the state.

“The results of the upcoming election will accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters,” said Mike Hassinger, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office. “The people in question are no longer part of the system. The equipment in question has been replaced. The voting system in Georgia is secure.”

The letter to the State Election Board was signed by two former election officials from other states, members of the organizations Citizens for Better Elections and Free Speech for People, and professors from several universities, including Georgia Tech cybersecurity professors Mustaque Ahamad and Richard DeMillo.

Six of the signers are witnesses or consultants for the plaintiffs in their election security lawsuit against the state.