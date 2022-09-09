ajc logo
X

Election security experts seek precautions after Coffee County breach

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who flew from Atlanta to Coffee County and helped coordinate copying of election data, carries bags into the Coffee County elections office on Jan. 7, 2021. He's escorted by Cathy Latham, a fake elector for Donald Trump, and an unidentified man in a security camera video.

Combined ShapeCaption
Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who flew from Atlanta to Coffee County and helped coordinate copying of election data, carries bags into the Coffee County elections office on Jan. 7, 2021. He's escorted by Cathy Latham, a fake elector for Donald Trump, and an unidentified man in a security camera video.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Hand-marked paper ballots and audits requested in Georgia elections

A group of computer scientists and election integrity advocates are calling for Georgia to abandon voting touchscreens and conduct more audits of this fall’s elections following the revelation that several supporters of Donald Trump coordinated the copying of election software in Coffee County.

They asked the State Election Board to switch to hand-marked paper ballots instead of continuing to use touchscreens that print out paper ballots, according to a letter sent Thursday.

“The release of the Dominion software into the wild has measurably increased the risk to the real and perceived security of the election to the point that emergency action is warranted,” said the letter by 13 people, including two Georgia Tech professors.

Several tech experts working for former Trump attorney Sidney Powell copied an election server, memory cards and other voting equipment in Coffee County on Jan. 7, 2021, according to documents subpoenaed in a lawsuit. Security video showed that Cathy Latham, one of Georgia’s fake electors who tried to cast the state’s votes for Trump, escorted the technicians into the county elections office.

The letter to the State Election Board said the breach presents a danger that copied software could be exploited to create malware that could make voting equipment print incorrect votes, though there’s no evidence that has happened in an election so far. Three vote counts found that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election Georgia, and investigations have repeatedly discredited claims of fraud.

The Coffee County data copying was made public through an election security lawsuit seeking hand-marked paper ballots.

State Election Board Chairman William Duffey said the FBI has been asked to assist ongoing investigations by the GBI and secretary of state’s office. He didn’t address the requests for hand-marked paper ballots and audits of every race on the ballot.

“The security of our election equipment is of paramount interest to the State Election Board, as is the integrity of the election process in Georgia,” Duffey said Thursday. “The investigation is active and ongoing. Information developed will be considered to evaluate the impact of the Coffee County conduct.”

ExploreHandling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned

A spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said Georgia’s voting system is kept safe by physical controls, paper ballots, testing and disconnected machines distributed across the state.

“The results of the upcoming election will accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters,” said Mike Hassinger, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office. “The people in question are no longer part of the system. The equipment in question has been replaced. The voting system in Georgia is secure.”

The letter to the State Election Board was signed by two former election officials from other states, members of the organizations Citizens for Better Elections and Free Speech for People, and professors from several universities, including Georgia Tech cybersecurity professors Mustaque Ahamad and Richard DeMillo.

Six of the signers are witnesses or consultants for the plaintiffs in their election security lawsuit against the state.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp's office said that he has met with various leaders to put together a plan to shore up Grady Memorial Hospital. Kemp is pictured in Summersville, Georgia, on September 7, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Grady could get cash infusion as Wellstar closure looms 1h ago
Investigators are outside a home on Hampton Glen Court where Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff Thursday after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
16m ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
17h ago
September 6, 2022 Atlanta - News anchors Fred Blankenship and Karyn Greer wrap up a fun moment in the WSBTV studio, after Blankenship introduces Greer as the new addition to the Channel 2 Action News team. Greer takes on the 5 p.m. news cast with co-anchor Jorge Estevez. RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

New WSB hire and veteran broadcaster Karyn Greer thrilled to be at the No. 1 station...
18h ago
September 6, 2022 Atlanta - News anchors Fred Blankenship and Karyn Greer wrap up a fun moment in the WSBTV studio, after Blankenship introduces Greer as the new addition to the Channel 2 Action News team. Greer takes on the 5 p.m. news cast with co-anchor Jorge Estevez. RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

New WSB hire and veteran broadcaster Karyn Greer thrilled to be at the No. 1 station...
18h ago
With the Atlanta skyline in the background, a Delta airplane taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday. An ambitious plan to expand the airport has grown to $11.5 billion in projects and now extends through 2042. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
19h ago
The Latest
The all-female leadership of the city of Pine Lake, where the City Council essentially decriminalized abortion.

Credit: Courtesy, City of Pine Lake

OPINION: The women-led city that just rejected Georgia’s abortion ban
1h ago
‘Proving ground.’ Potential 2024 candidates are circling Georgia
1h ago
Libertarian lt. gov candidate challenges Georgia’s leadership committee law
20h ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
23h ago
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top