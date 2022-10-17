Georgians head to the polls as early voting begins Monday

Under Georgia’s voting law passed last year, every county is required to offer early voting on both Saturdays during the early voting period, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Previously, only one Saturday was mandated, but some counties provided a second Saturday.

The final days of early voting are always the busiest, so election officials and voting rights advocates are urging Georgians to avoid lines and show up beforehand.

“We want an absolute record turnout on Oct. 17, the first day of early voting, because that would send a major message across the state of Georgia and motivate others who did not vote,” said Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads more than 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia.

More than half of voters usually cast their ballots before Election Day in Georgia, either through in-person early voting or absentee voting. In-person early voters accounted for 54% of turnout in the 2020 presidential election and 48% of turnout in the 2018 midterms.

Nearly 216,000 voters had requested absentee ballots through Friday, a slightly higher rate than at this point before the 2018 election but much lower than two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic. About 1.6 million voters had applied for absentee ballots at this point in 2020.

Each county’s early voting locations are open to all county residents. But on Election Day, voters must report to their neighborhood precincts.

Early voting in Georgia

Voters can find their early voting locations, Election Day precincts and sample ballots through Georgia’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early voting locations will be open every weekday and two Saturdays in every county from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. Some counties are offering early voting on Sundays.

Voters can also apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 8.