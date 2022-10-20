Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate

Trump claimed widespread fraud cost him the election. Numerous investigations have shown those claims have no merit.

A detailed account of Trump’s allegations was contained in the December 2020 Fulton County lawsuit. The allegations were based on what Trump’s attorneys billed as expert analysis of state registration and voting records

Election experts quickly debunked the claims. In court filings, they called the analyses “highly inaccurate,” “wildly unreliable,” and “worthless.”

Now a judge has found Trump knew the statistics were inaccurate by the time he vouched for them again a few weeks later in the Atlanta federal lawsuit, which also sought to decertify the presidential election in Georgia.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit brought by Trump attorney John Eastman, who helped craft dubious legal arguments that Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to accept the Biden electors on Jan. 6. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks subpoenaed emails and other correspondence from Eastman as part of its investigation.

In his lawsuit, Eastman claimed hundreds of documents were protected by attorney-client privilege or were the work product of potential lawsuits. House investigators argued that documents used in the commission of a crime are not privileged and asked the judge to review them to determine whether they should be released.

Earlier this year, Carter ruled that Eastman and Trump had more likely than not committed federal crimes during their campaign to overturn the election.

In his latest ruling, Carter cited the fraud statistics included in the Fulton County lawsuit. He reviewed correspondence in which Eastman relayed “concerns” from Trump’s team “about including specific numbers in the paragraph dealing with felons, deceased, moved, etc.” in the subsequent federal lawsuit.

“Although the president signed a verification for (the state court filing) back on Dec. 1, he has since been made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts) has been inaccurate,” Eastman wrote. “For him to sign a new verification with the knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate.”

Carter noted that Trump and his attorneys ultimately filed the federal complaint with the inaccurate numbers anyway. Trump signed a verification swearing under oath that the numbers were “true and correct” or “believed to be true and correct” to the best of his knowledge.

Carter ordered the release of four documents based on the false Georgia lawsuit statistics. In his order, the judge indicates the false claims were used “for the purpose of delaying the January 6 vote.”

Carter also ordered the release of other documents to the committee for various reasons. They must be given to the committee by Oct. 28.