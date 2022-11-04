Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series

In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week

Sunday, Oct. 30

Election integrity is on everyone’s mind. Learn more about the steps Georgia is taking to ensure your vote is secure. Read: Making sure your vote counts in Georgia’s election

Monday, Oct. 31

There’s plenty at stake in the midterm elections. Across the country, voters will have a big say on American life over the next couple of years. Read: Stakes are high this Election Day. Again

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Historically, voter turnout can be low in midterm elections. Let’s work together to buck that trend.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Young voters represent the future of our country. Learn why they’re turning out and casting their ballots – and why you should, too. Read: The ballot box is powerful; younger voters should use it

Thursday, Nov. 3

Black men are an integral part of history; by voting, they can remain engaged in our today and our tomorrows. Read: Black men, please show up at the polls — for every election

Friday, Nov. 4

We’ll remind you once again that, yes, your vote does count. It’s not only your duty, but your civic responsibility – and a way to ensure your voice is heard. Read: Your vote matters, and is secure: Please use it

Saturday, Nov. 5

For a variety of reasons, some voters don’t plan to cast ballots. We’ll debunk the myths – and hope we can convince them to vote.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Still on the fence about casting your ballot? We’ll provide some inspiration from your neighbors – our network of community contributors.

Voting in Georgia

Where and when can I vote on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. You can find your polling place on the Georgia secretary of state’s website: mvp.sos.ga.gov

Can I vote early?

Early voting is available in every county in Georgia through Friday, Nov. 4. Check the secretary of state’s website for locations.

Do I need ID?

Georgia law requires identification when voting, either in person or absentee. It’s the way your county ensures it’s you casting your ballot and not someone who isn’t eligible to vote.