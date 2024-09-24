Public education is already more in danger than ever. Former President Donald Trump wants to abolish the Department of Education, which prohibits discrimination and provides funding to districts nationwide, including the 1,500 Title 1 schools in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp signed a voucher bill that will start the process of defunding public education in our state. Teacher morale is already dangerously low. In a 2024 Pew Research study, 70% of teachers said their schools are understaffed, and more than half the respondents discouraged young people from going into the profession.

How can school boards fight back against these attacks? These decision-making bodies enact local policy and control the budget. School board members can be a last stand against extremism to help buffer the harm to students and teachers.

With four children in public education, including two who just started kindergarten, I won’t give up on my local public schools. That’s why, even though I’m a full-time working mom, I put my name on the ballot to run for school board.

Most school board candidates are just regular people who want to make a difference. Many of them, like me, were hoping someone else would run. But when no one representing our values emerged, we rolled up our sleeves and got to work. And work it is. Unlike in larger campaigns, school board candidates are often their own campaign manager, accountant, social media director and yard sign designer all rolled into one. Every dollar or hour of volunteer work you contribute to our campaigns will go further and have a more significant impact than a drop in the bucket of a larger operation.

Look up your local school board races. If you agree with the candidates’ views, donate time, money or resources to help them. At the very least, tell your friends and neighbors about the importance of school board races and to vote down the ballot. If all like-minded people take these actions, we can protect public education and the students they serve.

Jessica Fleming is a mother of four Forsyth County students and is running for the Forsyth County Board of Education, District 2.