BreakingNews
Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools

Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools

More than 1,500 schools in Georgia receive Title I funds

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Education
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia Department of Education recently recognized the top-performing and most-improved Title I schools in the state, many of which are in metro Atlanta.

About 150 schools statewide made the lists.

Title I schools have a high percentage of low-income students and receive additional federal funds for academic and other support.

There are more than 1,500 Title I schools in Georgia. The state named 5% of those schools “distinguished.” That means their students scored well on state assessments and “made significant progress in improving student achievement and/or significant progress in closing the achievement gap” — both among all students and those who are considered the most academically at risk.

The Camden County School District in southeast Georgia has 11 distinguished schools, the most in the state. In total, 78 schools were deemed distinguished, including:

  • Atlanta: Burgess-Peterson Elementary School
  • Clayton County: Martha Ellen Stilwell School for the Performing Arts
  • DeKalb County: Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers, DeKalb Early College Academy, Livsey Elementary School, Laurel Ridge Elementary School, Robert Shaw Theme School, Chesnut Elementary School
  • Fulton County: Ridgeview Charter Middle School, Hembree Springs Elementary School, Amana Academy School
  • Gwinnett County: Harris Elementary School, Partee Elementary School, Paul Duke STEM High School and Pharr Elementary School

Additionally, 5% were named Title I Reward Schools for having the most improvement in content mastery scores on state assessments in recent years. The DeKalb County School District has 16 schools on this list, the most in the state.

  • Atlanta: KIPP Strive Primary Charter School, Benteen Elementary School
  • Clayton: Arnold Elementary School
  • Cobb County: Clarkdale Elementary School, Hendricks Elementary School, Acworth Intermediate School
  • DeKalb: DeKalb Agriculture Technology and Environment School, Laurel Ridge Elementary School, Kelley Lake Elementary School, Edward L. Bouie Sr. Elementary School, Wynbrooke Elementary School, Avondale Elementary School, Woodward Elementary School, Hawthorne Elementary School, Dunaire Elementary School, Allgood Elementary School, PATH Academy Charter School, Hambrick Elementary School, Robert Shaw Theme School, DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts, Idlewood Elementary School, Livsey Elementary School
  • Fulton: Ridgeview Charter Middle School, Hembree Springs Elementary School, Amana Academy School
  • Gwinnett: Central Gwinnett High School, Duluth High School, Paul Duke STEM High, and Rosebud Elementary School

In a news release announcing its recognized schools, Gwinnett County credited the work of educators and maintaining high standards. Al Taylor, the district’s chief of schools, said, “It is evident that these schools are focused on academic achievement, looking beyond barriers and challenges that come with serving high numbers of economically disadvantaged students.”

School districtAmount of Title I schoolsDistinguished Title I schoolsReward Title I schools
Atlanta Public Schools7012
Clayton County Public Schools6711
Cobb County School District3903
DeKalb County School District112616
Fulton County Schools5933
Gwinnett County Public Schools7044

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Judge denies bid to block Georgia voting law, including drop box limits2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
36m ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brookhaven joins suburban downtown arms race with $78M City Hall
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Attacks bring out support for Israel, Palestinians on Georgia campuses
16h ago
Georgia ACT scores fall, but remain above U.S. average
21h ago
Fulton County to pay $90 bonuses to celebrate its 90% graduation rate
22h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
3h ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
6h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top