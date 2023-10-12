Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools

About 150 schools statewide made the lists.

Title I schools have a high percentage of low-income students and receive additional federal funds for academic and other support.

There are more than 1,500 Title I schools in Georgia. The state named 5% of those schools “distinguished.” That means their students scored well on state assessments and “made significant progress in improving student achievement and/or significant progress in closing the achievement gap” — both among all students and those who are considered the most academically at risk.

The Camden County School District in southeast Georgia has 11 distinguished schools, the most in the state. In total, 78 schools were deemed distinguished, including:

Atlanta: Burgess-Peterson Elementary School

Clayton County: Martha Ellen Stilwell School for the Performing Arts

DeKalb County: Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers, DeKalb Early College Academy, Livsey Elementary School, Laurel Ridge Elementary School, Robert Shaw Theme School, Chesnut Elementary School

Fulton County: Ridgeview Charter Middle School, Hembree Springs Elementary School, Amana Academy School

Gwinnett County: Harris Elementary School, Partee Elementary School, Paul Duke STEM High School and Pharr Elementary School

Additionally, 5% were named Title I Reward Schools for having the most improvement in content mastery scores on state assessments in recent years. The DeKalb County School District has 16 schools on this list, the most in the state.

Atlanta: KIPP Strive Primary Charter School, Benteen Elementary School

Clayton: Arnold Elementary School

Cobb County: Clarkdale Elementary School, Hendricks Elementary School, Acworth Intermediate School

DeKalb: DeKalb Agriculture Technology and Environment School, Laurel Ridge Elementary School, Kelley Lake Elementary School, Edward L. Bouie Sr. Elementary School, Wynbrooke Elementary School, Avondale Elementary School, Woodward Elementary School, Hawthorne Elementary School, Dunaire Elementary School, Allgood Elementary School, PATH Academy Charter School, Hambrick Elementary School, Robert Shaw Theme School, DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts, Idlewood Elementary School, Livsey Elementary School

Fulton: Ridgeview Charter Middle School, Hembree Springs Elementary School, Amana Academy School

Gwinnett: Central Gwinnett High School, Duluth High School, Paul Duke STEM High, and Rosebud Elementary School

In a news release announcing its recognized schools, Gwinnett County credited the work of educators and maintaining high standards. Al Taylor, the district’s chief of schools, said, “It is evident that these schools are focused on academic achievement, looking beyond barriers and challenges that come with serving high numbers of economically disadvantaged students.”