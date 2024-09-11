To be sure, this race remains close, and this debate will not have anywhere near the impact of its June predecessor. But if that’s the only chance the public gets to evaluate their two choices for president, it wasn’t a close call: Harris carried the night by a mile.

Meagan Hanson: Yes, Vice President Kamala Harris landed a number of punches.

But you are going to land punches when the other guy has his hands tied behind his back and the refs are holding him down.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Simply put, the ABC debate moderators failed at their jobs Tuesday night. The most aggressive question the moderators asked Harris was “would you do X or Y policy different from President Biden.” Of course, if it all possible, Harris gladly took the opportunity to differentiate herself from Biden, who has 57% disapproval rating. And, when she couldn’t sidestep her irrevocable link with Biden, she meekly skirted the issue — with no pressing follow-up from the moderators. Kicking off the debate was question on the economy, the No. 1 priority issue voters for voters. The question was “are Americans better off today than they were four years ago?” Harris had no answer. I don’t mean she did not give a good answer — she had no answer for how the Biden-Harris administration has crushed American families with their economic policies. Instead, she attempted to peddle her idea of an “opportunity economy” that uses anti-free market government control to cap prices on goods and services. Americans see through bad policies that won’t put food on the table. At the beginning of the debate, the moderators said they were ‘live fact-checking” the candidate’s responses. And a few times they did — mostly of former President Donald Trump — but, they apparently quit because a plethora of false statements from Harris went unchecked. Who loses when candidates are not kept honest? The American people. We deserved more.

We deserved to know from Harris why, after the last 3.5 years of failed policies, she deserves to run our great nation. Americans feel the economy was stronger, our national security was stronger, and immigration less of a threat under a Trump presidency. If this is the case, the American people deserve to know why Harris deserves a promotion.

This is a lingering question because after an hour and a half of debate, we still don’t have answer.

Carolyn Bourdeaux: Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris took over the top of the ticket for the Democrats, I have been waiting for this debate. So I had the popcorn popped and the soda ready: Madam Prosecutor, please prosecute. And after a few early wobbles, dear heaven, she delivered.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout There were so many great moments it’s hard to pick and choose: She channeled the righteous fury so many of us women feel about former President Donald Trump stacking the Supreme Court to bring down Roe v. Wade; she needled Trump about his supporters getting bored at his long-winded rallies and wandering off, and then, not long after, she baited him into arguing that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio (I still can’t stop chuckling at how crazy this sounded); she called him out for pandering to dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin; she noted that he had been fired by 81 million voters in 2020 but didn’t accept the election results; she slammed his efforts to destroy the Affordable Care Act and end coverage for preexisting conditions, and she called him out for his flagrant and vicious racism over the years. Last, she ended so beautifully on the theme that she has been building on since the convention: that she is about turning the page, she is about moving forward, she is about the people of this country while Donald Trump is only about himself. Gorgeous. But, I also want to include a note of caution for Democrats. Though Harris had many good moments and Trump sometimes seemed to melt down, he, too, delivered some blows — on tariffs, on the economy and on the border — and Harris did not respond as convincingly as I think she needed to. Trump is easily distracted, but voters might be less so, and the Trump campaign is running relentless ads on these issues. Also, I don’t think that Democrats really understand the worldview of many Trump supporters on issues such as immigration and foreign policy. For instance, one of their objections to our support for Ukraine and similar interventions around the world is how much the United States spends on these efforts abroad instead of investing at home.

Sometimes, there are debates where one candidate really puts the race away. As much as I loved Harris’ performance, I doubt that happened here. There is going to be a lot more work for her to do in the weeks ahead.

John H. Eaves: Tuesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was touted as one of the most consequential general election presidential debates in recent memory. With millions of American voters tuning in, the outcome of this debate could heavily influence the election, less than two months away. A recent New York Times and Siena College poll reveals that an estimated 28% of likely registered voters feel they do not know enough about Harris, compared with 9% who feel the same about Trump. Thus, the stakes were high for both candidates to have a good debate performance, particularly for Harris.

Credit: Rebecca Breyer Credit: Rebecca Breyer While watching the debate, I was reminded of the legendary 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, which showcased the importance of strategy in facing formidable opponents. Foreman, who had an intimidating presence in the boxing ring and an unbeaten record, annihilated his opponents with a powerful punch. Ali, on the other hand, was a flashy boxer, with a smaller stature. He had quick feet and a sneaky jab. Before the fight, many boxing experts didn’t give Ali a chance. However, to prepare for the fight, Ali practiced a new boxing technique called, the “rope-a-dope,” which baited Foreman to swing ineffective punches at Ali in the soft parts of his body that did not hurt him. The strategy worked. Foreman outpunched Ali but grew fatigued and was knocked down in the eighth round by Ali. During the debate, key issues like the economy, women’s reproductive rights and the president’s role in a crisis were discussed. Harris was well-rehearsed and prepared. She outlined plans to strengthen the middle class with child tax credits, support for small-business owners and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Trump, meanwhile, was unhinged and incoherent. He resorted to fearmongering tactics, and he spoke about pets being eaten by immigrants. On other important issues, Harris stood firm on protecting women’s reproductive rights, while Trump appeared agitated and unreliable on topics like immigration and law enforcement. As a former elected official, I understand the critical role debates play in allowing voters to compare candidates. Though Harris and Trump are in close competition with a portion of undecided voters, the winner of this debate is clear. Harris delivered a stellar performance. Successful debaters must prepare, think on their feet and present themselves with confidence, combining substance and style to win over the public.

This debate was immensely important for the candidates and the electorate. I believe that the strong performance by Harris could potentially sway undecided voters and shape the trajectory of the upcoming election in Harris’ favor.

Sophia A. Nelson: In a word, Vice President Kamala Harris was ready. She met the moment of our time and proved she has the temperament, the knowledge, the savvy, the grit and the wit to be a great president. A uniter, not a divider.

Credit: handout Credit: handout I watched the historic debate with many of my Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters at a downtown Washington, D.C., hotel where we gathered for an annual public policy forum on Capitol Hill. We discussed voting rights, voter suppression worries about the 2024 election, how to better navigate these challenges and how to help engage our local chapters and communities across the country to register voters for the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump probably had his best presidential debate. He was disciplined — until Harris talked about his rallies, which set him all the way off. Otherwise, he was mostly subdued, even if he was loose with facts. One of the best parts of the debate was that moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis engaged in actual fact-checking, including when Trump said abortions happen after a baby is born. (That is homicide, which is already a crime, and is not happening in the United States.) The moderators were professional and evenhanded. Bottom line: Harris won the debate on style and class, and she did it with grace and relatability. Trump took the “bait” she threw at him a few times. She walked us through the facts of her plan, as he spouted grievances and repeated the “big lie” about the 2020 election and claimed that immigrants are eating our cats and dogs. That particular riff from Trump tells voters all you need they need to hear. (At least, I hope so.) And, for anyone wondering how the debate resonated with younger women voters: Taylor Swift weighed in 10 minutes after the debate with an endorsement of Harris and signed it “Childless Cat Lady.”

Harris bested Trump in every way possible.

Corey Ryan Forrester: Consuming even the smallest amount of alcohol can mess with my anxiety and sleep these days, but so can watching our democracy hang in the balance, so I decided to crack a few beers (domestic of course, USA! USA! USA!) and start my pre-debate ritual. This includes not only the alcohol but also copious amounts of praying to a God (who most likely has given up on) us that the candidates won’t go over their allotted time so I can be under my weighted blanket watching “Homicide” before midnight. Keep me in your thoughts.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout The microphones being muted was definitely a disadvantage for former President Donald Trump. As he has shown, he is far more gifted at mocking retorts that barely make sense than he is at giving answers to actual questions. (I went into the debate hoping they would remain muted when Vice President Kamala Harris laughed in the middle of one of her own jokes.) Ok, y’all, it’s starting! (Drinks beer through hose.) I gotta tell ya, not having an audience was also a huge point against Trump. Say what you will about the guy (seriously, anything — the worse the better) but he can captivate an audience! Granted, that audience is usually holding up a foam-middle finger and wearing a T-shirt with bad grammar, but still. Watching him have to speak just to the professionals in the room, you could tell that the “it” factor was long in the rearview. Also, and I know it’s the world we live in, but I’m not sure I’ll ever get used to presidential candidates referencing each others’ social media posts during a debate! We aren’t too far from the debate being streamed live on TikTok and our votes being cast like an episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Am I sounding like an old curmudgeon right now? Sorry, that’s what watching ABC News with an 18-month-old on your chest will do to a man.

I think my main take away from all of this is to wonder who this debate is really for? Are there really still people who are undecided on these two? I feel like the only decision people have left to make is whether or not they actually wanna get up early on a Tuesday or not.

Trump lied. A lot. He was called out on it, and yet no one will care. It doesn’t matter. Does anything? OK. Gotta go. Beer is kicking in.

— Corey Ryan Forrester

