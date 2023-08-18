Cobb school board votes to fire teacher who read controversial book

The Cobb County Board of Education voted Thursday to fire Katie Rinderle, the teacher who read a book that challenged gender norms to her fifth grade students in the spring.

The decision contradicts the recommendation of a tribunal of retired educators who were selected to review the case and advise the school board. But under state law, the school board makes the final call. The law now gives Rinderle and her attorneys the chance to appeal the decision to the Georgia Board of Education.

The school board voted to uphold the recommendation from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to terminate Rinderle after the district investigated her conduct.

The 4-3 vote was split: The four Republicans — Brad Wheeler, David Banks, Randy Scamihorn and David Chastain — voted to terminate Rinderle’s employment. The three Democrats on the board — Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins, Becky Sayler and Nichelle Davis — opposed the decision. The school board discussed the case privately during its monthly meeting Thursday, but voted publicly. The board typically discusses personnel matters in private.

Rinderle and her attorneys stood in the back of the boardroom with supporters wearing purple T-shirts, while the majority of the speakers at the evening meeting asked the board to uphold “family values” and parents’ rights. Roughly 50 people filled the board meeting room.

Rinderle is believed to be the first public school teacher in the state to face consequences under laws passed in Georgia last year that limit what teachers are allowed to discuss in the classroom.

Rinderle was removed from her Due West Elementary classroom in March, after two parents complained that she read “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart to fifth graders. The story is about a child who doesn’t feel like their shadow is blue or pink.

The district wanted to fire Rinderle for violating rules modeled after new state laws that require teachers to get preapproval to bring potentially sensitive topics into the classroom, and reserve parents’ rights to “direct the upbringing and moral or religious training of their children.” Rinderle maintained that the book is about inclusivity, which is not a sensitive topic.

Explore Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing

But a tribunal of retired educators who reviewed the case did not agree with the district’s plan to fire Rinderle, they indicated in a document Monday. They did not believe that there was enough evidence to prove that Rinderle was insubordinate, one of the three legal reasons the district listed as wanting to fire her.

Over a two-day hearing on the issue, one of the district’s main points was that Rinderle had not admitted wrongdoing, which they felt reflected poorly on her professional judgment. The tribunal agreed that Rinderle demonstrated a lack of judgment, but disagreed that she’s not coachable.

Rinderle maintained the book is about inclusivity, which is an appropriate topic for elementary students. Her attorneys argued that the wording of the district rules is too vague for Rinderle to be punished, echoing what critics of the new laws have said.

Though public speakers at Thursday’s meeting were not permitted to comment directly on personnel issues, about two dozen people spoke to the board about issues related to Rinderle’s case. Most people spoke against controversial issues being discussed in classrooms, including several grandparents who thanked the school board for “supporting family values,” and Abigail Darnell, whose husband is the chairman of the Cobb County Republican Assembly. The school board has the responsibility to ensure that there are consequences when people introduce “radical ideas” to children, she said.

“If I’m intentional about what I’m reading to my child, I can only assume that a professional educator is also intentional about the content that they’re providing,” she said, referencing the district’s assertion that Rinderle knowingly went against the rules to read a controversial book to students.

Others spoke about the importance of teaching inclusivity when it comes to gender and sexuality. These students exist in every school and classroom, said Beverly Wynne, whose now-adult son went to Due West Elementary.

“They are children,” she said. “Children who, alongside any child who feels they don’t belong, deserve to be protected from bullying and know that they are cared for and valued by their teacher.”