BreakingNews
Cobb school board votes to fire teacher who read controversial book

Cobb school board votes to fire teacher who read controversial book

After two-day hearing, tribunal had recommended against firing teacher

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Education
By
1 hour ago
X

The Cobb County Board of Education voted Thursday to fire Katie Rinderle, the teacher who read a book that challenged gender norms to her fifth grade students in the spring.

The decision contradicts the recommendation of a tribunal of retired educators who were selected to review the case and advise the school board. But under state law, the school board makes the final call. The law now gives Rinderle and her attorneys the chance to appeal the decision to the Georgia Board of Education.

The school board voted to uphold the recommendation from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to terminate Rinderle after the district investigated her conduct.

The 4-3 vote was split: The four Republicans — Brad Wheeler, David Banks, Randy Scamihorn and David Chastain — voted to terminate Rinderle’s employment. The three Democrats on the board — Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins, Becky Sayler and Nichelle Davis — opposed the decision. The school board discussed the case privately during its monthly meeting Thursday, but voted publicly. The board typically discusses personnel matters in private.

Rinderle and her attorneys stood in the back of the boardroom with supporters wearing purple T-shirts, while the majority of the speakers at the evening meeting asked the board to uphold “family values” and parents’ rights. Roughly 50 people filled the board meeting room.

Rinderle is believed to be the first public school teacher in the state to face consequences under laws passed in Georgia last year that limit what teachers are allowed to discuss in the classroom.

Rinderle was removed from her Due West Elementary classroom in March, after two parents complained that she read “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart to fifth graders. The story is about a child who doesn’t feel like their shadow is blue or pink.

The district wanted to fire Rinderle for violating rules modeled after new state laws that require teachers to get preapproval to bring potentially sensitive topics into the classroom, and reserve parents’ rights to “direct the upbringing and moral or religious training of their children.” Rinderle maintained that the book is about inclusivity, which is not a sensitive topic.

ExploreCobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing

But a tribunal of retired educators who reviewed the case did not agree with the district’s plan to fire Rinderle, they indicated in a document Monday. They did not believe that there was enough evidence to prove that Rinderle was insubordinate, one of the three legal reasons the district listed as wanting to fire her.

Over a two-day hearing on the issue, one of the district’s main points was that Rinderle had not admitted wrongdoing, which they felt reflected poorly on her professional judgment. The tribunal agreed that Rinderle demonstrated a lack of judgment, but disagreed that she’s not coachable.

Rinderle maintained the book is about inclusivity, which is an appropriate topic for elementary students. Her attorneys argued that the wording of the district rules is too vague for Rinderle to be punished, echoing what critics of the new laws have said.

Though public speakers at Thursday’s meeting were not permitted to comment directly on personnel issues, about two dozen people spoke to the board about issues related to Rinderle’s case. Most people spoke against controversial issues being discussed in classrooms, including several grandparents who thanked the school board for “supporting family values,” and Abigail Darnell, whose husband is the chairman of the Cobb County Republican Assembly. The school board has the responsibility to ensure that there are consequences when people introduce “radical ideas” to children, she said.

“If I’m intentional about what I’m reading to my child, I can only assume that a professional educator is also intentional about the content that they’re providing,” she said, referencing the district’s assertion that Rinderle knowingly went against the rules to read a controversial book to students.

Others spoke about the importance of teaching inclusivity when it comes to gender and sexuality. These students exist in every school and classroom, said Beverly Wynne, whose now-adult son went to Due West Elementary.

“They are children,” she said. “Children who, alongside any child who feels they don’t belong, deserve to be protected from bullying and know that they are cared for and valued by their teacher.”

The Cobb Book Case: Previous reporting and background from the AJC

How to follow AJC updates

Journalists from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are covering this issue with stories and images on all of our platforms, including the AJC app and AJC.com and continuing in our print and ePaper editions.

On social media: Follow updates on Twitter from Cassidy Alexander, @bycassidy.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Jones ready to ‘tell the truth’ about his role in moves to overturn 2020 election6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-DOJ lawyer charged in Trump case assails prosecution as political
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton sheriff investigating online threats to grand jurors after Trump indictment
5h ago

Credit: YouTube

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
WATCH: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out
4h ago

Credit: YouTube

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
WATCH: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out
4h ago

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Atlanta student arrested for allegedly posing as eighth grader
4h ago
Principal: No danger despite lockdown at Collins Hill High School
4h ago
Atlanta’s interim superintendent will earn $320,000 annual salary
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
14h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
8h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top