Opinion: Community leaders see victory for Biden

One-third of Power Poll respondents said they believe Biden’s chances of re-election were bolstered by the selection of Harris, a former prosecutor, senator from California and a 2020 presidential candidate. About 43 percent said the pick “somewhat helps” Biden, while about 21 percent said they believe Harris’ selection either hurts or has no effect on his chances.

About 63 percent of poll respondents said they personally fall in Biden’s camp. About 30 percent said they are backing Trump, and about 8% said they are not supporting either man.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents said they do not approve of President Trump’s job performance. Thirty-two percent said they approve of how he’s doing, although they did not offer any comments in support of him.

Others were dubious about just what consequences the election will have.

Comments

Jessie Goree, Clayton County school board chair: “It is imperative that we have competent leadership at the National level. We currently don’t have competent leadership and we must have a change in the Presidency by electing Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America.”

Larry Schall, Oglethorpe University president: “So much is at stake with this election, more than in the past. It’s not about left or right. It’s about whether the rule of law matters anymore in America.”

Kelly Walsh, Decatur city commissioner: “Georgia has a lot on the line this fall. The outcomes here could have national repercussions regarding control of the U.S. House of Representatives in particular.”

Ed McBrayer, executive director of The Path Foundation: “You can’t be in the middle; you have to be radical right or radical left, or you’re discounted as not informed by both sides. I feel bullied by the left and out of step with the right.”

Randy Lewis, managing director and co-owner of Fitzpatrick & Lewis Public Relations: “This will be the messiest presidential election in modern history. The Democrats have never accepted the outcome of the 2016 election. A Trump victory will cause a Democratic Party meltdown. A Biden victory will cause a massive fight between the Democratic mainstream and the growing leftist/Marxist wing of the party for control of the national agenda. The result in either outcome will be 4 years of civil and social strife. There is no happy ending.”

Kenan Sener, head of the Fulton County Science Academy: “I am observing an increasing polarization in our communities and it saddens me. Discussions quickly get heated and people even unfriend each other on social media because of the differences in political views. I hope we find a way to respectfully share our opinions and stay united against the common problems we are dealing with as a nation.”

Questions

Who do you support in the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden?

Total

%

Donald Trump

39

29.77

Joe Biden

82

62.60

Neither

10

7.63

Overall, do you approve or disapprove of President Trump’s job performance?

Total

%

Approve

42

32.06

Disapprove

89

67.94

How do you believe the addition of Sen. Kamala Harris will affect the election?

Total

%

Has no effect

12

9.16

Somewhat helps Biden

57

43.51

Helps Biden a lot

44

33.59

Somewhat hurts Biden

15

11.45

Hurts Biden a lot

3

2.29

Who do you believe will win the presidency?

Total

%

Donald Trump

42

32.06

Joe Biden

89

67.94