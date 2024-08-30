Come September, members of Congress will return to Washington after the long August recess to debate the future of America’s safety net. The future of our nation’s most effective anti-poverty tool, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), hangs in the balance.

For six decades, the program has provided a crucial lifeline to low-income Americans trying to make ends meet, including about 700,000 households. The choices made by Congress will decide whether we maintain SNAP and continue to help our neighbors or weaken it and allow vulnerable Americans to fall through the cracks.