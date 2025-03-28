SYD JANNEY, ATLANTA

Dems need unified message, less infighting

I recently attended my first North Fulton Democrats meeting, which highlighted confusion and a lack of direction within the party. The debate over whether current unrest mirrors the 1960s Civil Rights Movement underscored the need for a unified message. While past leaders effectively mobilized diverse coalitions, the current Democratic Party appears fragmented.

My takeaway was that there is a clear need for unity and active listening. To regain influence, Democrats must engage with those who didn’t vote in the last election, understanding their reasons for disengagement to craft a compelling message. Internal discord and infighting only serve to hinder progress and alienate potential voters. By prioritizing unity and focusing on shared values, the Democratic Party can regain its footing and effectively address the pressing challenges facing the nation.

ALAINE CARRELLO, MILTON

Government dismantling upends lives

A recent letter missed the mark in giving kudos to Donald Trump and Elon Musk for “trimming the waste.” Of course, it is a rare person who would deny the fact that the federal government is bloated and inefficient. However, the writer seems to imply that the people who are unhappy with Trump’s “trimming” of the government are delusional. Hardly.

They are unhappy with the thoughtless and damaging way it is being done. You don’t take a government bureaucracy that was assembled over decades and dismantle it in two months. The people who cheer this action may be the delusional ones since they don’t understand (or refuse to understand) how these government agencies work, how they interact with one another and how many lives are touched by the various government bodies. People’s lives are being upended in the process.

So, let’s trim the federal government — I’m all for it! But let’s consolidate, eliminate duplication and reduce staff in a responsible, thoughtful manner. But this cannot be done overnight, and it shouldn’t be done by people who don’t have the understanding and compassion required.

TOM FOLEY, DECATUR