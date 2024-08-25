As someone who has dedicated my life’s work to advocating for justice and fairness toward all human beings, I think Georgia is at a crucial tipping point for prioritizing the well-being of both those who live and work in our prisons.

Georgia’s prisons and carceral system are facing crisis-level challenges, from understaffing to overpopulation, crumbling infrastructure to underfunded mental health care. This is a multifaceted problem that extends beyond prison walls, and it will take a multifaceted approach and cooperation between many entities to solve.

Addressing the massive overcrowding of our facilities will take the coordinated help of prosecutors, judges, law enforcement and local communities as we watch prisons turn into dumping grounds for those we don’t seem to know what to do with. Instead of using our crisis hotlines and community response resources for people experiencing mental health crises, law enforcement is being asked to step in and handle delicate situations that their jobs should not require of them. Our legal experts are being overburdened with caseload after caseload of individuals in need of medical help, not incarceration. Those with mental health care needs are being funneled into packed jails and prisons instead of being sent to hospitals or treatment centers to receive the mental health care that they need.

Law enforcement, prosecutors and judges have tremendous power to become good stewards of those who truly need mental health care instead of prison. We must work together to keep people out of prison who don’t deserve to be there in the first place, starting at the neighborhood level, using the community response resources that we have at our disposal.

Once inside the prison system, there is a clear connection between safety in our correctional facilities and the mental health of those in our care. The stress and trauma of incarceration exacerbate existing mental health conditions and, in many cases, contribute to new ones. We must provide compassionate, comprehensive mental health services and psychiatric care as a standard part of Georgia’s prison system. As someone who works daily on the streets of Atlanta with those living with substance use disorders, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact of implementing detox programs and providing greater access to addiction treatment medication throughout the state. Our prison system must evolve to address these needs and help put more Georgians on the track toward complete rehabilitation.

Georgia prides itself on being fiscally responsible, but I believe this repeated failure to invest in our corrections system is not only costly, it’s also fiscally irresponsible — and deadly.