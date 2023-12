Combined Shape Caption

Dolly Parton arrives for the red carpet during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. She is donating $1 million to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign that kicks off with Thursday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)