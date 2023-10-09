INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

“Everything you can imagine is real.”Pablo PicassoEditors' PicksCredit: Katelyn MyrickHartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today1h agoCredit: APLIVE UPDATES War in Israel: Zelenskyy compares Hamas to Russia16m agoCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.comNew report highlights obstacles, solutions for local Black women founders1h agoCredit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com MARK BRADLEY This can’t happen to the Braves again. (Well, can it?)17h agoCredit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com MARK BRADLEY This can’t happen to the Braves again. (Well, can it?)17h agoCredit: Channel 2 Action NewsMan shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase13h agoThe LatestCredit: Lucas Brady Woods/KUNCA city that’s trying a multifaceted approach to reducing homelessness 18m agoOffer your ideas to protect kids, teens online18m agoOpinion: I don’t think banning books is the answerFeaturedCredit: APLIVE UPDATES Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack16m agoElection 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 1010h agoAmbassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue