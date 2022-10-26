ajc logo
X

Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia

Elections 2022
By AJC Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is providing exclusive election news and information about voting across all of our platforms to help you prepare for Election Day.

Voter Guide: Compare candidates and issues to be informed before you vote. ajc.com/voterguide.

Politically Georgia podcast: Listen to the latest from insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy. ajc.com/podcasts.

The Morning Jolt. Get this subscriber-only newsletter delivered to your inbox each weekday. ajc.com/newsletters.

Early Voting Tracker: Georgia is already breaking records for voter turnout in the midterm election. Daily updates from our data journalist count how many Georgians have voted early, including information for your county. ajc.com/politics/early-voting

Elections news page: Our Georgia Election 2022 page is your one stop for election news and voter resources in metro Atlanta, ajc.com/politics/election

AJC Live: Join our journalists in conversations through virtual events, ajc.com/live, and Twitter Spaces, https://twitter.com/ajc .

On social media platforms: Follow the AJC Georgia Politics team on Twitter (@ajcgapolitics), and reporters Patricia Murphy @murphyajc, Greg Bluestein @bluestein, Tia Mitchell @ajconwashington, Maya Prabhu @MayaTPrabhu, Shannon McCaffrey @shannonajc1, James Salzer @jsalzerajc and Mark Niesse @markniesse.

Subscribe

Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to the ePaper editions and ajc.com.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Spread the word

Press on with us and help others understand the value of knowing what’s really going on. Download the image below to share on social media

I vote when I have all the facts Download image
ExploreOur Georgia Election 2022 page is your one stop for election news and voter resources in metro Atlanta

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Victor Hill trial: The colorful antics of ‘The Crime Fighter’
2h ago

Credit: Indiana State Police

Atlanta mother wanted after son’s body found in suitcase in Indiana woods
5h ago

Credit: Indiana State Police

Atlanta mother wanted after son’s body found in suitcase in Indiana woods
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State investigates fraudulent ballot in Spalding County
Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money
Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top