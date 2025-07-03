As physicians, we use the term “Against Medical Advice” when a patient rejects our recommendations. We use it to convey a belief that they are making a decision that puts their health and safety at risk. But what happens when it’s not a patient ignoring our advice, but the government itself?
That’s exactly what the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” (HR-1) does — it ignores doctors’ warnings and endangers millions.
This week, physicians throughout Atlanta, throughout Georgia and throughout the country took to the streets and sounded an alarm — Code Red. Just like a Code Blue for a medical emergency, we called this Code, rallied with unified values of humanity in opposition to this bill.
We are sounding the alarm because HR-1 threatens to strip health coverage from about 11.8 million Americans by 2034. According to analysis in the Annals of Internal Medicine, these cuts will lead to as many as 24,000 preventable deaths every year. They would force dozens of rural hospitals to close and worsen our existing crises in maternal health and primary care access. Every health care system and American would feel the aftermath and consequences of this bill because of the challenges that would be imposed on an already over-saturated and fragile infrastructure. Health care systems would be challenged and burdened to keep doing more with less.
We see Medicaid for what it is: a lifeline. It keeps the child with asthma breathing comfortably. It helps grandparents stay safe and independent. It ensures pregnant mothers get lifesaving prenatal care. It supports people with disabilities in a world not designed for them. And it helps working Americans manage chronic conditions so they can stay employed and support their families.
Time and time again, physicians see the deadly consequences when patients go without health insurance. From cancers caught too late, vital medications skipped, chronic, controllable diseases spiraling into preventable crises, families crushed by unpayable medical bills. Knowing that stories like these will become exponentially more common is beyond disheartening; it is utterly sickening.
Physicians have taken the Hippocratic Oath, which stands by “First, do no harm.” This bill will do nothing but harm. That’s why we, as physicians, are united in speaking out. We know that cuts to Medicaid will jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of patients. We cannot remain silent while politicians pursue policies that will do irreparable harm to an already compromised health care system. Let’s remember that Medicaid is not charity, but it’s essential and lifesaving care. Our patients need more access, not less. We need to expand Medicaid, not eliminate it.
Congress: Stop playing politics with people’s lives. This time, listen and act on the medical advice from thousands of concerned physicians around the country. Do no harm.
Dr. Toby Terwilliger is an Atlanta-based physician who serves as co-chair of Georgians for a Universal Health Program and sits on the Board of Directors of Physicians for a National Health Program.
Dr. Dhaval Desai is an Atlanta-based Internist and Pediatrician, as well as an author passionate about mental health and burnout among healthcare workers.
