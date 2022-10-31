Stakes are high this Election Day. Again

The big question

Will Biden have a Democratic-controlled Congress for the remainder of his first term? Or will Republicans pick up one or both chambers of Congress, which will empower them to block Biden’s agenda?

In fact, one of the surest trends in American politics is that the party that holds the White House loses seats in midterm elections. For decades, “it has usually been that the party in power expects a wake-up call” at the midterm elections, said Laura Smith, a presidential historian at Oxford University. “Americans have tended to vote in divided government in the midterms as a bit of a slap in the face to the sitting president.”

A September Washington Post-ABC News poll found 53 percent of Americans disapproving of the job Biden’s doing. And 51 percent of independent voters said they want Republicans in charge of Congress next year to act as a check on Biden.

But Democrats have found momentum from one recent key event: The end of national abortion protections in America.

The House

Republicans need to flip five Democratic seats to retake the House majority. Historically, a president’s unpopularity has translated into dozens of seats lost in the House in midterm elections.

Plus House Republicans may have already secured their majority through redistricting. Every 10 years, states must redraw their congressional and state legislative districts based on new census data. It’s supposed to reflect population changes, but many state politicians use the opportunity to affirm their party’s grip on power in state legislative and congressional districts.

The Senate

Democrats’ majority in the Senate is even more precarious than in the House. Republicans need to win just one Democratic seat to take back control of the Senate for at least the next two years.

Some of the most competitive Senate races are in states that voted for Biden in 2020.

If Republicans win Congress

They have been signaling their intentions to challenge Biden’s agenda and the Democratic Party if they win a majority. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol would likely be shut down.

Republicans have also said they may launch investigations into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the financial dealings of Biden’s son Hunter.

If Democrats keep control of Congress

One of Democrats’ priorities could be limiting what Donald Trump could do, should he be elected president. Some House Democrats have already proposed legislation to make it harder for a president to filter out federal government workers who don’t agree with them, and to strengthen protections for whistleblowers in the federal government. But like most legislation in Congress, Republicans in the Senate could block it with a filibuster.

It’s possible - though not likely - that Democrats grow their majority in the Senate and have enough votes to break through the filibuster on key issues for their party, from voting rights to gun control. They might also move to codify abortion rights and same-sex marriage into federal law.

The states

They’re just as important as Congress, because so much of what heats up our national conversation right now - abortion, voting rights, redistricting - is really decided in the states.

Some of the biggest races for governor are happening in presidential battleground states. If Republicans win governor’s mansions in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, they have a chance to control all of state government in those states.

Republicans dominate state legislatures, as they have for the past decade. They are hoping to flip Democratic-controlled chambers in Colorado, Nevada and Maine.

Also, there are races for secretary of state, the chief election official in many states. In Arizona, Nevada and other states, Republicans have nominated 2020 election deniers who could call into question the legitimate results of an election.

The issues

Democrats weren’t sure what they were going to talk about to motivate voters, until a conservative Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and with it 50 years of federal abortion protections. Democrats find themselves on the winning side of public opinion, as underscored this summer by voters in conservative Kansas rejecting a proposal that opened the door to an abortion ban.

Republicans are trying to steer the midterm elections to where they think Democrats are weakest: The cost of gas and groceries, and some voters’ concerns about rising violent crime and border crossings.

5 key races

Georgia governor: Incumbent Brian Kemp is seeking a second term against Democrat Stacey Abrams, whom he defeated in 2018.

Pennsylvania Senate: Dr. Mehmet Oz, a familiar presence on TV who was endorsed by Donald Trump, and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are in a tight race, polls show.

Arizona Senate: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who won the seat previously held by Republican John McCain after McCain’s death, is seeking a full term against Republican Blake Masters, a venture capitalist.

Georgia Senate: Incumbent Raphael Warnock faces a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker for a seat Republicans hope to reclaim.

Georgia House: Voters in the 2nd District will choose between Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop, first elected in 1992, and Republican Chris West, an attorney and commercial developer.

VOTING IN GEORGIA

Where and when can I vote on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. You can find your polling place on the Georgia secretary of state’s website: mvp.sos.ga.gov

Can I vote early?

Early voting is available in every county in Georgia through Friday, Nov. 4. Check the secretary of state’s website for locations.

Do I need ID?

Georgia law requires identification when voting, either in person or absentee. It’s the way your county ensures it’s you casting your ballot and not someone who isn’t eligible to vote.

What IDs are acceptable at polling places?

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public college or university

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government, Georgia or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

What if I don’t bring an ID to vote?

If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. You will need to provide a copy of your ID within three days after the election to your county Board of Elections and Registration. As long as you do so, your provisional ballot will be counted, as long as you are otherwise eligible to vote.

How can I check the status of my ballot?

That information is on the Georgia secretary of state’s website.

Source: Georgia secretary of state,

OUR VOTER GUIDE

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Civic Circle teamed up to contact hundreds of candidates to provide voters with a side-by-side look at the candidates for office, their views on issues voters care about most, their party affiliation and their history in elective politics.

On ajc.com, our Georgia Decides voter guide includes basic information on candidates for statewide office, the legislature and candidates for local office throughout metro Atlanta. These include county officials such as county commissioners and school board members.

