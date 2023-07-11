7/12 Readers write

Rushing into renewables could have unintended consequences

No doubt, government, science and medicine closely study problems and then take the best course of action, assuring optimal outcomes for everyone’s benefit. Rarely have there been cases of unintended detrimental consequences. Sarcasm intended.

We are rushing headlong into government mandates, with subsidies, pushing for electrical vehicle development and production. Taxpayer money is being heavily spent to prop up EV companies and the production of associated batteries.

China and other trading partners may prove to be unreliable sources of required components in future geopolitical scenarios. Mining raw materials might be more ecologically damaging than expected. Solar/wind alone will not generate enough electricity. These unknown possibilities may prove disastrous.

Too bad the consumer-driven free market is not being given the opportunity to decide how best to move into the future.

We shouldn’t be forcibly rushed into this radical change from our current way of life when what we have been doing works successfully. Can it be improved? Yes, but likely not in the manner being imposed upon us.

DANNY AGAN, WASHINGTON

Congress needs to speed up clean energy transition

As climate scientist Michael Mann said about the smoke from wildfires choking much of the country, “If we continue to warm the planet, we don’t settle into a new state. It’s an ever-moving baseline of worse and worse.”

To avoid the “worse and worse,” we have one option: Quickly phase out the burning of fossil fuels that is pushing global temperatures ever higher. We have the technologies — electric vehicles, wind and solar power — necessary to replace coal, oil and gas.

Congress can speed up the clean energy transition by enacting an escalating fee on carbon. Giving the revenue equally to all households would shield people from any financial impact caused by the carbon fee. Legislation to do this — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — will soon be introduced in the U.S. House. It is my hope that U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and other members of the Georgia delegation will co-sponsor this bill. As the smoke from wildfires shows, this is now a matter of life and breath.

STEVE VALK, ATLANTA