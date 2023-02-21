2/21 Readers write

Legislators need to crack down on shadow landlords

I very much appreciate The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s expose’ on investment companies buying thousands of homes. I’m grateful we have a watchdog covering issues that the average citizen doesn’t have the assets or abilities to uncover.

Converting homes to rentals, offering little to no action when notified of broken pipes, windows, HVAC units, or mold problems, these shadow companies reap huge profits at the expense of hapless tenants.

Seems to me this could be corrected by the legislature passing a law that a tenant is not obligated to pay rent if a major issue is identified and documented, yet the owners are not responsive.

Seeing that shirking proper maintenance is a huge profit motive for these slumlords, that should go a long way toward improving their responsiveness.

GARY HUNNICUTT, LILBURN

Winning investigative series on problematic landlords affects all

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s series about the distressed apartment communities and the current one about the mega-investors wreaking havoc on the rental/home ownership market and how it impacts the poor and minorities are absolutely incredible pieces of journalism. Award-winning for sure. And stories we need to hear, read and understand as the implications affect us all.

Keep up the great work!

BOB DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA