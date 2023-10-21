10/22 Readers write

With 159 counties in Georgia and thus about as many county district attorneys, and therefore as many opportunities for bias and negligence, how can Georgia Republicans find fault only with a DA who is prosecuting Donald Trump and others?

Or are they quietly going to great trouble and taxpayer expense to root out misconduct elsewhere, especially by Democrat DAs, but are too modest to brag about it?

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

Homeless pets costing Georgians millions annually

Dear Gov. Kemp,

I am writing to bring to your attention a pressing issue affecting our beloved state of Georgia – the pet overpopulation problem. This is not only an animal welfare matter but also a material taxpayer cost and a public safety risk.

Georgia animal shelters are in crisis mode, and our kill rate of healthy, adoptable companion animals has reached all-time highs. Animal sheltering is costing Georgians an estimated $136 million annually.

Too many homeless pets pose public safety risks. This includes increased dog bites, car accidents, contagious disease transmission and attacks on livestock.

Although this crisis has been highly publicized, Georgians are not seeing our government take action to address it. We need your help.

In short, Georgians need a.) increased public awareness of this crisis, b.) spay/neuter access and legislation, and c.) resources to help keep pets with their owners, such as pet food pantries and pet-inclusive housing.

Thanks for your consideration and action!

MARCI REYNOLDS, CUMMING

Birth control pill liberated women to live the life they wanted

In an Oct. 15 opinion column, Mr. Krugman of The New York Times explains the importance of the pill.

He informed me that modern birth control has had a profound economic and social impact. And if that comes as a surprise to me, I have plenty of company. Mr. Krugman, I don’t know a woman who is unaware of this. Not one. Perhaps you are speaking for the other half of the population?

And then I learned that around 1970, there was a quiet revolution “as women began to view work much the same way men did.” Sir, do you know when the pill became available to non-married women? 1972.

Women didn’t have a great awakening in the ‘70s and say, I too can do this. Women were finally given the tools available in 1960 to married women to do what they wanted.

RUTH ALEXANDER, ATLANTA

Society must combat rising trend of hate-related violence

In a shocking and deeply distressing incident that unfolded in suburban America, a six-year-old Palestinian Muslim American boy was stabbed to death and his mother was gravely wounded in a horrific hate crime near Chicago. This heinous act, seemingly motivated by the ongoing conflict in Israel, highlights the tragic consequences of bigotry and prejudice.

The alleged criminal has been charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of a hate crime, shedding light on the alarming rise of hate-related violence in our country.

The heinous nature of this crime lies in its motivation — targeting the victims due to their religion. The hate crime charges serve as a poignant reminder of the need for society to confront and combat the rising trend of hate-related violence.

This tragedy should compel us to stand against racism and discrimination, working towards a world where no individual is harmed or persecuted because of their ethnicity, religion or heritage. It is a call to action for a more inclusive, compassionate society that prioritizes unity and understanding over division and hatred.

ATTIYA GHANI, LAWRENCEVILLE