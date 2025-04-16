04/17 Mike Luckovich: Torch is passed

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
The marketplace should decide healthier options for Americans, not the government
Because of regulation, bureaucracy, innovative products take too long to reach the marketplace. Smoke-free tobacco products entered the marketplace but are not being promoted
So now what?
Georgians must ask the uncomfortable follow up questions when a candidate’s rhetoric is out of touch with our state’s reality
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.