Opinion
Opinion

04/11 Mike Luckovich: Big boy

By
1 hour ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Rep. John Lewis’ commitment to fairness, justice and human dignity defined his life’s work. Sen. Cory Booker’s 25-hour filibuster was not just a political maneuver — it was a deliberate channeling of Lewis’ spirit. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 2017)

Credit: Getty Images

OPINION

Sen. Cory Booker is following in footsteps of Rep. John Lewis and making ‘good trouble’

Senator's filibuster continues the legacy of civil rights icon from Atlanta.

1h ago
OPINION

When the world cries for help, America shrugs

The U.S. withdrawal of humanitarian aid not only abdicates our soft power, but also our moral values

Readers write

The Latest

Rep. John Lewis’ commitment to fairness, justice and human dignity defined his life’s work. Sen. Cory Booker’s 25-hour filibuster was not just a political maneuver — it was a deliberate channeling of Lewis’ spirit. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 2017)

Credit: Getty Images

OPINION

Sen. Cory Booker is following in footsteps of Rep. John Lewis and making ‘good trouble’

1h ago

Readers write

OPINION

When the world cries for help, America shrugs

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Nick Dunlap’s scorecard says 90. But it’s not the worst round ever | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National

15m ago