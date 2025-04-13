04/13 Mike Luckovich: Burning issue

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Let’s save the political panic for later
The candidate who emerges to win the Republican nomination to take on Jon Ossoff will be as competitive in polling as a general Republican is vs. a generic Democrat today.
Assault on Education Department is an assault on our futures
Women built the Department of Education. Of course Trump wants to destroy it.
Sen. Cory Booker is following in footsteps of Rep. John Lewis and making ‘good trouble’
Senator's filibuster continues the legacy of civil rights icon from Atlanta.
Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.
These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub
According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says