Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

News
17 minutes ago
Recent comments by cartoon’s creator lead to decision.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will cease publication of “Dilbert” based on comments creator Scott Adams made this past week calling for racial separatism.

Adams’ racist comments are incompatible with the AJC’s values and undermine our mission to make Atlanta and the world a better place by serving our community through fact-based news and information and insightful opinion.

Adams’ comments can be found online. While we acknowledge his right to free speech and expression, he does not have a right to the AJC’s financial support or our platform.

A “Dilbert” comic strip will appear in Sunday’s edition because our comics section is printed in advance of our news pages.

However, “Dilbert” will not appear in Monday’s edition of the AJC and beyond.

