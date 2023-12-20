WATCH: To avoid a holiday tragedy, be sure to water your Christmas tree

Cobb Fire Marshal Nick Dawe said he personally owns an artificial, fire retardant tree with built-in lights. Tuesday’s burn demonstration revealed that a properly hydrated tree will not easily catch on fire and the tiny flame that did spark was quickly put out naturally.

The dehydrated tree was a different story. The demonstration showed that it easily caught on fire and the flames rapidly spread. It was consumed in about 45 seconds, and in a couple of minutes, only the trunk was left.

“Obviously, the hydrated tree is much harder to burn. It doesn’t ignite easily ... whereas the dehydrated tree that didn’t have water, almost in itself is a fuel source,” Dawe said.

A fresh tree should be watered every day and be placed at least 3 feet from any heat source, according to the NFPA. Make sure the tree is not blocking any exits and create an escape plan in case of a fire.

A dehydrated tree may not be the only threat in your home this holiday season. Decorations also have the ability to start a disastrous fire. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, almost half of home decoration fires in December are started by candles.

Electrical malfunctions are also possible. Ensure lights are working properly and used in accordance to the instructions prior to wrapping them around your tree or hanging them up.

“In my opinion, (real Christmas trees are) very dangerous, especially when you consider you’re stringing electrical lights around it. Lighting them. It’s not uncommon to have a bulb that burns out,” Dawe said. “These are all things that are not good in an environment when you have a dehydrated tree.”